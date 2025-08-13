Manama-Bahrain – Al Salam Bank (Bahrain Bourse Trading Code “SALAM”, Dubai Financial Market Trading Code “SALAM_BAH”) announced net profits attributable to shareholders of USD 98.2 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 (“H1 2025”), reflecting an increase of 30.9% from USD 75.0 million in H1 2024, and a return on equity of 16.9%, up from 15.6% in the previous year. This increase in profitability was predominantly driven by the strong performance of the Group’s core banking operations. Correspondingly, earnings per share increased by 29.0% to USD 31.8 cents in H1 2025, compared to USD 24.7 cents in H1 2024.

During the first half of 2025, the Group successfully executed a wide range of optimization initiatives to enhance its operational efficiency which was evident in the reduction noted in the cost-to-income ratio during the period from 49.9% in H1 2024 to 45.3% in H1 2025.

The Group’s balance sheet sustained its upward momentum, with total assets rising by 10.8% to USD 20.76 billion in H1 2025, up from USD 18.73 billion in 2024. Financing assets increased by 8.3% to USD 10.52 billion, while customer deposits grew to USD 14.07 billion, recording a growth of 7.1% from USD 13.14 billion as at 31 December 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity increased by 11.7% to USD 1.07 billion in H1 2025 compared to USD 956.2 million as at 31 December 2024, supported by the net profit recorded during H1 2025 as well as the successful closing of several key capital building initiatives including the Bank’s USD 450 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital issuance. Consequently, the Group achieved a strong capital adequacy ratio of 25.2% as of 30 June 2025, up from 24.8% achieved in 2024.

Commenting on the results, His Excellency Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani, Chairman of Al Salam Bank, said: “Building on the strong momentum set in the first quarter of 2025, Al Salam Bank sustained consistent growth across its core operations despite the turbulent geopolitical and economic landscape. As global markets remain volatile and opportunities emerge in the region, our ability to adapt and perform with resilience has been a defining strength. We remain focused on long-term value creation, underpinned by strong fundamentals, disciplined risk management, and a forward-looking strategy for sustainable growth in the second half of the year.”

Rafik Nayed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Salam Bank, added: “Our H1 2025 results demonstrate the resilience and adaptability of our business model. We have advanced our strategic priorities by improving our operational efficiency, investing in digital innovation and reinforcing our regional capabilities with ASB Capital. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen client relationships and pursue opportunities across banking and asset management to fuel long-term, diversified growth.”

The full set of financial statements, reviewed by external auditors KPMG, is available on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market websites.