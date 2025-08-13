Standard Chartered announced today the launch of its direct custody services in Egypt, further expanding its global post-trade offering across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This important milestone builds on the successful rollout of its direct custody services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier this year and reflects the Bank’s broader strategy to deepen its presence across high-growth, strategically important markets.

The service enables institutional clients to hold and manage a wide range of securities with greater efficiency, transparency, and security. Operated through Standard Chartered Bank Egypt, the platform supports a wide range of securities including equities, treasury bills, government bonds and corporate bonds. Services include safekeeping, settlements, and corporate actions, and can be delivered via various mediums including through the Bank’s globally renowned Straight2Bank (S2B) platform.

Mohammed Gad, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Egypt, said: “This launch represents a key milestone in our efforts to strengthen Egypt’s financial infrastructure and expand investor access to the region. Egypt is a vital market for us, not only as a new BRICS member, but as a rising investment hub linking Africa, the Gulf and beyond.”

He added: “By introducing direct custody services from day one, we are providing our institutional clients with greater speed, transparency, and operational efficiency. Backed by our global platform and deep local expertise, this offering will help unlock capital flows into Egypt and support the growth of a more resilient, connected capital market.”

The custody service in Egypt is fully licensed by the Financial Regulatory Authority and approved by the Central Bank of Egypt. It supports Egypt’s broader ambitions to modernise its financial ecosystem, attract foreign direct investment, and diversify sources of capital in line with Vision 2030. With growing interest from investors across Asia, the Gulf and Africa, the launch is well-timed to meet demand for institutional-grade infrastructure and post-trade solutions.

Scott Dickinson, Regional Head of Financing and Securities Services AME, said: Standard Chartered’s expanding custody footprint across the region underlines its commitment to supporting capital markets in key emerging economies. By improving investor access, raising service standards, and helping to attract long-term capital, the Bank continues to play a leading role in connecting global investment to opportunity across the MENA region.

