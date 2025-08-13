Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has arranged an educational field visit to the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) for participants of its Banking Gateway Program, as well as university students under its annual Internship Program for the year 2025. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive training experience that combines theoretical and practical knowledge.

During the visit, CBB officials welcomed the trainees and provided an overview of the bank’s vital role in maintaining financial and currency stability within the Kingdom, which includes reserve management and stability measures. The students also toured the Currency Museum and received briefings from staff across various departments, gaining insights into the daily operations of the bank.

This initiative aligns with Khaleeji’s commitment to nurturing young national talent and preparing them to enter the labour market. By incorporating field visits into its training programs, the bank aims to deepen participants’ practical knowledge of Bahrain’s financial infrastructure while developing their professional skills. The participants have expressed appreciation for this valuable initiative, affirming that it enriched their training experience and broadened their understanding of banking operations at the national level.

Ms. Fatima Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at Khaleeji Bank, commented “At Khaleeji, we believe that a comprehensive training experience extends beyond the workplace. Organising qualitative field visits allows students to gain firsthand exposure to key financial institutions, such as the CBB, opening new horizons for their professional development.”

She added “Empowering our national talent starts with providing real opportunities to learn from relevant institutions. We are proud of the positive feedback from the participants and remain committed to continuously enhancing our training programs to meet their ambitions and the needs of Bahrain’s evolving labour market.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

