Doha, Qatar: Capital Finance International (CFI.co) has recently awarded KPMG in Qatar with the prestigious 'Outstanding Contribution to Young Talent Development in Qatar 2023'.

This accolade recognizes KPMG's role in supporting and nurturing young talent.

Established in Qatar since 1977, KPMG is one of the leading professional service firms in the country, renowned for its expertise in Audit, Tax, and Advisory services. The firm's commitment to empowering the youth resonates deeply with Qatar's ambition to evolve into an advanced society, focused on sustainable development and ensuring prosperity for future generations.

The CFI.co judging panel commended KPMG's efforts, stating, "In a landscape where the private sector's involvement is crucial, KPMG stands out for its exemplary contributions. The firm's dedication to fostering young talent is evident through its robust internship and graduate employment programs, providing real-world experience and technical training under seasoned professionals' mentorship.”

Employing over 350 professional staff and partners from 42 different nationalities, KPMG in Qatar embodies an environment of excellence and innovation. This diversity fosters an atmosphere where the latest thinking and best practices are shared, further enhancing the development of Qatar's youth.

The CFI.co award for 'Outstanding Contribution to Young Talent Development' not only honors KPMG in Qatar’s efforts but also underscores the importance of private sector involvement in shaping a skilled and dynamic future workforce in Qatar.

-Ends-

For more information about KPMG in Qatar's initiatives, please visit KPMG in Qatar's website: www.kpmg.com/qa or follow their LinkedIn page: www.linkedin.com/company/kpmgqatar

CFI award announcement: KPMG: Outstanding Contribution to Young Talent Development Qatar 2023 | CFI.co

For further information, contact:

Clients & Markets team, KPMG in Qatar

Email: qa-fmmarketing@kpmg.com