Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced its partnership with Forset Hayah Foundation, the first non-profit charity organization in Egypt and Africa specializing in treating rare medical conditions among children. The partnership is targeting raising money for the treatment of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) during 2024.

This collaboration enables users of Valu to participate in supporting Forset Hayah’s mission. During the holy month of Ramadan, the partnership entailed a donation of EGP 20 with every transaction that has been made using Valu to the foundation to help save the lives of 10 children struggling with SMA that require a large sum of funds for treatment. Through the campaign, Valu didn’t just raise awareness about social initiatives targeting children in need, but also integrated its stakeholders and clients in its CSR initiatives by streamlining the donation process and making it more accessible to individuals who wish to support the cause and help save children’s lives.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented, “We are honored to embark on this journey of giving back with Forset Hayah Foundation, as it is a tenet of Valu's purpose to leave a positive impact on our society. Forset Hayah Foundation’s mission is to help support people in need, especially children, suffering from rare diseases such as SMA. Through joining forces with the Foundation, we helped them raise awareness, expand their outreach to donors, and lend a hand through direct donations out of every transaction to raise a total of EGP 3.7 million. Through Valu, our clients easily and seamlessly contributed to Forset Hayah’s mission, ensuring that more lives are being saved every day. Our commitment to financial inclusion extends beyond our traditional scope of work, and we were honored to support Forset Hayah in its noble efforts to raise awareness about these rare medical conditions and help those most in need.”

Ghada Mounib, Founder and Head of the Board of Trustees at Forset Hayah Foundation, said, “We are extremely excited to have Valu join us as one of our esteemed partners to help make a meaningful difference in the lives of children with rare diseases. Through Valu’s financial technology, we're simplifying the process of giving back, ensuring that every transaction contributes to our cause. Together, we're fostering a community of giving and compassion, where every individual can play an active part in rewriting the future for children in need. This partnership enabled us to not only raise vital funds but also raise awareness and inspire others to join us in our mission.”

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country. Over the years, Valu has consistently pushed the boundaries of the market by introducing innovative and deeply integrated financial solutions. Today, Valu is a household name in Egypt; it plays a pivotal role in fostering financial empowerment and inclusivity within the market, extending its services to include high-value purchase financing program offering up to EGP 15 million, investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and savings solutions through its unique verticals: U, Ulter, Invest, Sha2labaz, Business, Akeed, and Flip. Valu has recently launched its pre-paid card and co-branded credit card in partnership with Visa.

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,500 points of sale and over 2,000 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 15 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

Forest Hayah is the first non-profit organization in Egypt dedicated to providing assistance and support for children with rare diseases. The organization was founded in 2021 by Ghada Mounib, who was deeply moved by a Facebook post from a desperate mother. The post highlighted the astronomical cost of her son’s medication, a staggering USD 2 million. Inspired by this mother’s struggle and determined to make a difference, Forest Hayah was established to ensure that no child is denied life-saving treatments due to financial constraints. Through their crowdfunding efforts, Forset Hayah aims to provide the necessary funding to cover the exorbitant costs associated with rare disease treatments.

