Dubai, UAE: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a global leader in comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, announced today that the Company has appointed Arqaam Securities LLC, a leading regional financial institution regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE, as Liquidity Provider for its shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Under the terms of the one-year agreement, Arqaam Securities will begin trading Aramex shares independently, by entering two-way daily quotes into the market trading system within the defined parameters of the mandate, and in compliance with the regulations and controls set by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and SCA. Arqaam Securities’ ownership of Aramex shares shall not exceed, at any time, 5% (five percent) of the total number of the Company’s listed shares. All regulatory approvals have been secured.

The decision to appoint a licensed liquidity provider as approved by the Board on December 8th, 2023, aims to enhance market liquidity for market participants and to reduce the spread between the bid and ask prices. By engaging a top licensed financial institution to provide liquidity services, Aramex demonstrates its dedication to facilitating smoother trading experiences for investors while reinforcing its position as a responsible and responsive participant in the DFM. Aramex shares have 50% free float and are 100% open to foreign investment. Aramex has two strategic shareholders, with Geopost owning 28% and Abu Dhabi Ports owning 22% in the Company’s shares.

Nicolas Sibuet, Chief Financial Officer, Aramex, said: “At Aramex, we are committed to exploring avenues that drive shareholder value, enabling greater flexibility and adaptability in navigating dynamic market conditions, while continuously striving for sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Veselin Tilev, Head of Market Making of Arqaam Securities, thanked the leadership team at Aramex for their trust and commented: “We are delighted to offer our liquidity provision services on the Dubai Financial Market to Aramex, further strengthening our commitment to fostering liquidity and promoting efficient trading in the region. With our extensive expertise and comprehensive understanding of the local market, we are confident that Arqaam Securities will provide a valuable contribution and facilitate efficient trading activity on the shares of Aramex in the DFM.”

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

About Arqaam:

Arqaam, the leading institutional investment bank, has been defining the standard in financial services for the past 17 years, cementing its position as a cornerstone of the industry for over 1,500 institutional partners. Our offerings, which include Sales & Trading, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Wealth Management, Research, Liquidity Provision and Ancillary Business, are tailored to meet the advanced needs of our diverse client base. With a presence in key financial hubs across the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia, and a team of more than 120 world-class professionals, Arqaam is committed to delivering exceptional service and sustainable results. Our focus on integrity, client-centric solutions, and innovation ensures that we continue to lead and shape the market, driving value for our stakeholders in every economic climate.

For more information visit www.arqaamcapital.com or contact: media@arqaamcapital.com

