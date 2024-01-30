Dubai – Knight Frank’s Healthcare division is delighted to announce a collaboration with Gulf Medical University (GMU) to introduce an internship programme named "College of Healthcare Management and Economics." The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between Knight Frank and Gulf Medical University marks the initiation of this forward-thinking initiative.

This strategic partnership reflects Knight Frank's commitment to the healthcare sector and the development of local talent in the Gulf region. Through this internship programme, Knight Frank aims to provide aspiring students from Gulf Medical University with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the healthcare consulting domain.

The internship programme is designed to immerse students in the dynamic world of healthcare management, strategy and feasibility studies, offering them a chance to work alongside industry experts at Knight Frank. This exposure will not only enhance their practical knowledge but also provide a distinctive perspective on the healthcare sector.

Key Highlights of the Internship Programme: College of Healthcare Management and Economics

Industry Commitment: Knight Frank's dedication to the healthcare sector underscores its commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in healthcare advisory services, feasibility studies, strategy, and business plans.

Promoting Gulf Talent: This pioneering collaboration is a testament to Knight Frank's focus on nurturing local talent and contributing to the growth of the Gulf region.

Consulting Opportunities: Students participating in the programme will gain valuable insights by working as interns at Knight Frank, opening doors to potential future opportunities in renowned consulting firms.

Shehzad Jamal, Partner – Strategy & Consultancy, MEA at Knight Frank, says: "Our partnership with Gulf Medical University aims to provide a valuable internship experience. This collaboration offers a fantastic opportunity for the students to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. By engaging in this hands-on internship, they gain invaluable insights, fostering a holistic understanding of the complexities within the healthcare sector.

We are committed to nurturing Gulf talent and guiding them towards significant achievements. This initiative underscores our dedication to advancing the healthcare sector and underscores Knight Frank’s belief in empowering the upcoming cohort of leaders in healthcare management and economics, thereby shaping the future of the industry."

Dr Gireesh Kumar, Associate Partner – Strategy & Consulting Healthcare, MEA, says: “Through this joint venture, we offer a unique opportunity for students to bridge theory and practice, immersing

themselves in the dynamic realities of the healthcare sector. The internship is a pivotal element in cultivating a comprehensive understanding, preparing students to contribute effectively to the evolving landscape of healthcare management. As an alumnus of Gulf Medical University, it gives me great pride in being able to share our experience with graduates and also providing them with real world experience in the healthcare consulting space.”

Dr Moon Moon Haque, PhD – Dean - College of Healthcare Management and Economics, Gulf Medical University - "College of Healthcare Management and Economics at Gulf Medical University (GMU) has formalised its commitment to nurturing talents and fostering industry-academic collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Knight Frank Middle East Limited (Dubai Branch), a leading global firm known for its consultancy and management services across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and globally. The MOU establishes a framework for the facilitation of internship/job opportunities for our Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc.HME) students of GMU. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing students with practical, hands-on experience and exposure to the real-world scenarios within the entire healthcare spectrum."

