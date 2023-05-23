Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – recognized the ‘Employees of the Year’ in its core operating companies, at the company’s Annual Gala Dinner. The event, hosted by KIPCO’s Group CEO, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, brought together 300 CEOs and executives representing more than 30 subsidiaries and affiliates in Kuwait and abroad.

In her speech, Sheikha Dana Naser Al Sabah welcomed the guests and said:

“Today, KIPCO is bigger and more diversified, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for the efforts you have made to make this happen. I am looking forward to us embarking on a new journey together, a journey that is both exciting and challenging at the same time.”

She added:

“KIPCO has always been bold and decisive in every move taken, and we will make sure that this remains true. With boldness and decisiveness, we will move forward and seek opportunities wherever and whenever they are available.”

The event saw the recognition of employees from Burgan Bank, Gulf Insurance Group, United Real Estate, Kamco Invest and Alternative Energy. KIPCO also recognized the efforts of its Group Chief Investment Officer, Joe Kawkabani, and its Deputy CFO, Moustapha Chami, for their efforts related to the recent merger. This transformative transaction has helped reshape the company in line with the vision of the Board of Directors, under the stewardship of the Group CEO.

About:

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that focuses on investments in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 30 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, energy, media, real estate, industry and education. KIPCO’s financial service interests include holdings in commercial banks, insurance companies, asset management and investment banking.

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi

Group Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com