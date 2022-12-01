The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the arrival of MSC Cristiana, a 4250-vehicle car carrier owned by automobile shipping giant Grimaldi Group, at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port from the Chinese port of MCID.

With major shipping lines sailing towards Saudi waters, the national maritime regulator has scaled yet another milestone as it looks to boost the Kingdom’s liner connectivity with the rest of the world and reinforce its presence as a competitive force on the global scale while bolstering national economic growth and foreign trade in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

King Abdulaziz Port is a highly-rated trade and investment hub on the Arabian Gulf, thanks to its close proximity to Jubail’s ports and industrial complex as well as its rail linkages to Riyadh Dry Port and the Saudi railway network.

With its suite of world class operating capabilities and best-in-class infrastructure that includes 43 berths, the Port was ranked fourteenth in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index for 2021.

The Port had recently added a series of new shipping services to its roster, including the Jebel Ali Bahrain Shuwaikh Service (EJBS) by Emirates Shipping Line (ESL), the Far East to Middle East (FAM) service by Sea Lead Shipping in partnership with Saudi Global Ports (SGP), and the Gulf-India Express 2 (GIX2) service by Aladin Express, besides the latest expansion of the Gulf China Service (GCS) by Pacific International Lines (PIL) through the introduction of Shanghai and Singapore as new ports of call.

The shipping services lend their part in enabling a greater market capture of the regional maritime freight market, while at the same time positioning King Abdulaziz Port as a global destination.

-Ends-

About the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

Find out more at mawani.gov.sa

For media inquiries: Media@mawani.gov.sa