Kuwait: World Finance has recognized Kuwait International Bank (KIB) with the “Best Customer-Focused Islamic Banking Products and Services in Kuwait” award for 2023. The award is in acknowledgment of KIB’s solid commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and is one of four awards KIB has won in the 2023 Islamic Finance Awards program.

Upon its nomination in the awards program, which recognizes and honors some of the most prominent financial and banking institutions around the globe, KIB met the criteria set by World Finance. The criteria included the investment in multiple customer interaction platforms, which enabled the Bank to deliver highly qualified customer advisors, efficient customer support, and tailored solutions that exceeded customer expectations.

According to World Finance, KIB's personalized customer services showcase its deep understanding of customer needs and preferences. The Bank’s implementation of simple, straightforward complaint channels also reflects its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Expressing his joy at achieving this accomplishment, Othman Tawfeqe, General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “Being honored with the ‘Best Customer-Focused Islamic Banking Products and Services in Kuwait’ award by World Finance demonstrates our steadfast commitment to a seamless customer experience and the loyalty of our customers. It also reflects KIB’s dedication to building for the long term while developing relationships that last.”

Tawfeqe emphasized KIB’s incorporation of advanced digital solutions, along with monitoring customer needs and feedback through its various channels, to improve the banking lifestyle of all members of society. He added: “This award attests that we continue to be on the right path of supporting our customers in achieving their banking and finance requirements as part of our ‘Bank for Life’ ethos. Every KIB customer is important to us, and we aspire to continuously be the nation’s leader in supporting our clients to meet their banking needs and achieve their aspirations.”

It serves to note that World Finance, which is based in London, is a prominent print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy. Its esteemed awards program represents a standard of success and sets a benchmark for best practices in the world of finance and business on an international level.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.