Muscat: Embracing its commitment to meeting the requirements of its customers and surpassing their expectations, Oman Investments and Finance Company (OIFC) 'Khedmah' has continuously worked to augment its network to reach 68 branches in various governorates of the Sultanate. With a robust digital presence that has contributed to cementing the company's position in the market, Khedmah aims to enhance its platforms and branches as well as provide advanced solutions that suit the various segments of society.

Masood bin Juma'a bin Saif Al Abarawi, Assistant Regional Director of Khedmah in North Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates, said, "Khedmah recently witnessed substantial growth in the services it provides to customers. Furthermore, the work culture and environment enhancements have inspired our team, improving their performance. They are dedicated to delivering a top-notch customer experience. The company always keeps abreast of market developments and continuously follows up on customers' needs and feedback in all branches. Khedmah has achieved remarkable development in the branch network and digital platforms, enhancing customer satisfaction and gaining new customers.”

Management members are keen to communicate and enhance their relationships with customers to understand their needs and reduce the challenges they may face distinguishing Khedmah branches in Ash Sharqiyah North and Al Wusta governorates. In addition to the qualified and trained national cadres, the company is earmarked to support customers and meet their requirements, delivering the highest standards in customer service.

The company provides its various services in the Ash Sharqiyah North Governorate through eight branches located in the wilayats of Dima, Al Taiyin, Sinaw, Al Mudhaibi, Samad Al Shaan, Ibra, Al Qabil, Al Wafi, Wadi Bani Khalid and Bidiyah, in addition to one branch in the Wilayat of Masirah in the Al Wusta Governorate. Furthermore, the service provider is working towards expanding further into other governorates. Through these branches, citizens, residents and businesses can pay and collect electricity, water and telecommunications bills in the Sultanate. They can also pay the dues of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) as well as recharge their prepaid phones and electricity. Furthermore, customers can renew subscriptions to recreational and entertainment platforms and subscribe to internet packages offered by Omantel, Awasr and Vodafone. Customers can benefit from several Oman Post and Asyad Express services through a selection of branches spread around the Sultanate. The services include subscribing to the post office box service, paying the subscription fee to the post office box, renewing the subscription and sending parcels locally and internationally. To find out more about this, customers can contact a service call center on 24727272.

OIFC has been the Sultanate's leading billing and collection company for four decades. It provides a central point for customers to pay bills and utilise its many services through its vast network of branches spread across the Sultanate. The company complements its efforts through the many automatic payment machines distributed around the Sultanate and its electronic platforms such as the Khedmah application and website.