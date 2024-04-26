The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) and englease today announced the launch of ‘Talaaqa’, a Business English training program designed to prepare Emiratis and Arab Youth between the ages of 18-35 for future career success.

This includes university graduates, school dropouts, and employees at risk of losing their jobs due to automation.

Talaaqa aims to enhance communication skills of Emirati youth, aligning their abilities and skills with current market demands, and preparing them for the challenges of a competitive job environment. Talaaqa offers two learning tracks: Business English and General English, and includes live instruction, comprehensive training, and tailored feedback, preparing individuals to become effective communicators and thrive in business contexts.

The program is tailored to develop essential language proficiency in communication, presentations, professional writing, strategic negotiation, and persuasion skills. This comprehensive approach is intended to make participants effective communicators in a business context.

“Talaaqa represents an important step towards equipping Emiratis and Arab youth with essential business communication skills tailored to meet the demands of the job market,” said Danah Dajani, Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Programs at AGF. “By addressing critical skills gaps, we are not only enhancing individual career prospects but also contributing to the sustainable development of our region’s workforce.”

Hasan Makansi, Chief Business Officer at englease added: “In today's global economy, proficiency in Business English is not just an asset, it's a necessity. Our partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation underscores our shared vision of empowering Emirati and Arab youth with the tools and confidence they need to succeed in a competitive world. Together, we are setting a new standard for excellence in English language education and career readiness. Talaaqa is not just a program; it's a bridge to the future for the Emirati youth.”

The launch of Talaaqa underscores the joint of commitment of AGF and englease to foster youth development and drive positive change in the community. The program offers Emirati and Arab youth, including university graduates, school dropouts, and employees at risk of losing their jobs due to automation, a significant opportunity to enhance their competitiveness and pursue rewarding careers in the global arena.

For more information about the Talaaqa program for Business English, please visit https://www.alghurairfoundation.org/program/nomu-talaaqa/ or contact us at talaaqa@englease.com

Talaaqa Talaaqa offers engaging online live English classes tailored for enhancing your Business English proficiency. Delivered by experienced instructors, our program focuses on key business skills such as communication, presentations, and professional writing, empowering your career growth.

englease* is an EdTech company that offers accredited, scalable English classes delivered synchronously (live) online. Our courses are taught by an in-house team of expert teachers. englease* offers students an effective yet fun and flexible learning experience complemented with a large library of practice videos, exercises, and tests. It also partners with governments, schools and organizations to help them roll-out English proficiency programs at scale by offering a turnkey solution from program design to tech integration and delivery.

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) aims to empower Emirati and Arab youth to thrive and contribute to the sustainable development of the region through innovative education solutions and strategic partnerships. As one of the largest privately funded philanthropic foundations in the Arab region, AGF supports the provision of high-quality technology-based education opportunities and the development of relevant skills for a successful transition into higher education and the labor market.

