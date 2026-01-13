Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it is showcasing cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence and sustainability covering intelligent waste sorting to advanced water treatment and desert greening technologies, at the World Future Energy Summit 2026, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The Khalifa University projects that are being showcased at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 13–15 January include an Artificial Intelligence based autonomous material sorter, and 2D enabled functional membranes for water treatment and desalination. In addition, members of Khalifa University’s flagship outreach program the Young Future Energy Leaders (YFEL), will present their project proposals, participate in debates, and interact with business leaders while attending various sessions.

Khalifa University’s commercial arm Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC) is presenting two high-potential technologies with clear commercialization pathways: sustainable soil enhancement solutions derived from plant-based waste fibers for arid agriculture, and a solvent-based high-temperature delamination process enabling efficient recycling of photovoltaic modules. KUEC’s mandate goes beyond research presentation to actively prioritize investment-ready opportunities, structure commercialization strategies, and identify strategic industrial and financial partners. This approach accelerates market entry, enables scalable deployment, and creates new revenue-generating sectors within the knowledge-based economy.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said: “The Khalifa University projects being showcased at the World Future Energy Summit 2026 illustrate some of the most transformative technologies in artificial intelligence and sustainability, emanating from our core research centers. From intelligent waste sorting to advanced water treatment and desert greening technologies, our research is shaping a sustainable and resilient world. By merging artificial intelligence with breakthrough solutions in water, energy, and agriculture, we are shaping a world where smart systems and green practices work hand in hand to secure the planet for future generations.”

Professor Samuel Mao, Director, ASPIRE Research Institute for Sustainable Energy, and Professor of Practice, Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, Khalifa University, will participate in a high-level, invitation-only dialogue, titled ‘Opportunity, Responsibility, and Governance in Extreme Domains’, co-hosted by the Emirates Polar Program and Arctic Circle. Professor Mao will also be on the judges panel for ‘Y4S Innovation Program - Final Pitch Day’ in which Youth-led teams present their sustainability-driven projects developed through the Y4S Innovation Program.

Focusing on sustainable and secure society, Khalifa University researchers are developing nanosheet-integrated hybrid membranes to address fouling and ageing issues in water treatment and desalination. These responsive membranes enable self-cleaning, sensing, and catalytic functions, improving separation efficiency, while reducing energy use and operational footprint..

The artificial Intelligence-based autonomous material sorter ‘IntelliBin’ enables proper segregation to help reduce landfill waste, increase recycling rates, and support sustainable urban development in line with the UAE’s 2030 Green Agenda and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. It has an impressive 97% accuracy rate on unseen images, and currently the model is being optimized for deployment on low-resource devices. In addition to urban waste, the sorter can also be used at hospitals to reduce medical waste.

Among the KUEC projects, an eco-friendly, low-cost solution developed by Khalifa University researchers, helps improve water retention, carbon content, and erosion resistance in sandy soils using plant-based agricultural waste fibers. This technology reduces irrigation needs, repurposes waste, and supports climate-resilient agriculture for desert greening.

Another project is addressing the growing challenge of solar panel waste by providing a sustainable and cost-effective recycling solution. It is developing a solvent-based process to recycle photovoltaic (PV) modules using a specially designed tubular reactor to recover valuable materials such as silicon, glass, and solar back-sheet components, supporting the circular economy and promoting cleaner energy practices for a more sustainable future.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About Khalifa University Enterprises Company

Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), wholly owned by Khalifa University, was activated in 2024 with the mission to commercialize the intellectual and physical assets of the university as well as invest in STEM related companies to build a STEM start-up ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.