Bahrain, Manama – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Invita Company, a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Customer eXperience (CX) services in the region, to introduce the "Nasmaakum" service to its customers. Through this partnership, KFH – Bahrain and Invita aim to bridge the communication gap and foster an inclusive banking experience for customers facing hearing and speech challenges.

"Nasmaakum" is a dedicated mobile application designed to enhance communication and accessibility for customers with hearing and speech impairments. The application connects registered customers within this segment with KFH-Bahrain through the assistance of sign language interpreters. Nasmaakum features a tri-party communication service supporting communication in sign language between the customer, helpline and the interpreter via video call and as a telephone call between the interpreter and the helpline. Moreover, the service can be used by customers virtually and physically when visiting the Bank’s branches.

On this occasion, Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager - Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain, commented, “This collaboration with Invita is a big step forward in KFH – Bahrain’s continuous journey to provide the best level of service to all of our customers. We firmly believe in providing the utmost support and assistance to those with special needs and this collaboration will enable us to do that through the Nasmaakum app.”

Rahul Bhalla, the CE of Invita, echoed the enthusiasm stating “The Nasmaakum service is a great way for businesses to offer support to individuals with hearing and speech disabilities. We are delighted to be a part of enabling KFH–Bahrain to better serve this segment and look forward to a long lasting, fruitful partnership.”

KFH – Bahrain's collaboration with Invita reflects a shared commitment to customer centricity and social responsibility. Furthermore, the partnership represents a significant step forward towards a more inclusive and accessible banking experience for all. This is in line with KFH – Bahrain’s core value of enhancing exclusivity and accessibility within the Kingdom’s banking sector.