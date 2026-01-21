Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House (‘KFH–Bahrain’) has announced the launch of its new personal finance campaign, offering customers a range of exclusive benefits designed to meet their needs with maximum flexibility and convenience. The campaign also grants eligible customers the opportunity to enter a draw for three luxurious BMW X6 vehicles, reflecting the Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that elevate the customer experience and support their aspirations.

The campaign underscores the Bank’s dedication to offering Shari’a-compliant products that combine high-quality banking standards with modern financial solutions. This approach contributes to enhancing customers’ ability to achieve their personal goals and fulfil their financing requirements through simplified and efficient procedures.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Zakout Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer - Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, stated: "At Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, we continue to strengthen our financing offerings to meet the diverse needs of our customers by providing products that offer flexibility, streamlined procedures and strong support in helping individuals realise their ambitions. The launch of our new personal finance campaign reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that reflect our vision for elevating the quality of banking services."

He added: "The chance to win one of three BMW X6 vehicles enhances the added value of this offering by providing an exceptional experience that combines the benefits of convenient financing with entry into a distinguished draw for one of the most luxurious and high-performing vehicles. This initiative highlights our commitment to presenting value-driven propositions paired with attractive incentives, all within a seamless banking experience across our digital channels and branches. We look forward to introducing further initiatives that reinforce the Bank’s leadership and standing within the banking sector."

The new personal finance campaign from KFH – Bahrain offers multiple advantages, including a highly competitive APR, affordable monthly instalments, flexible repayment plans, and a smooth approval process that allows customers to obtain the most suitable financing with ease.

To qualify for the BMW X6 prize draw, customers must obtain personal financing of at least BD (7,000) and transfer their salary to the Bank during the campaign period, which runs until June 10, 2026. The campaign is subject to its terms and conditions. Customers may apply for financing through the Bank’s digital channels or by visiting any branch. For more information, please contact 17221999.