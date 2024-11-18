KEZAD Communities, a leader in integrated residential complex solutions, and subsidiary of the AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones, announced its rebranding and change of its corporate identity to Sdeira Group. This move is part of its mission to transform into a pioneering strategic investment and development entity, setting new standards in shared housing and the development of sustainable complexes.

The launch was announced during an official ceremony held in the Marina Hall at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, in the presence of several officials from AD Ports Group and key stakeholders.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sdeira Group, said: “The relaunch of KEZAD Communities under the name of Sdeira Group aligns with our mission to maintain the leadership position of the AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones, which is the primary driver of trade, industry, and logistics services, and highlight our strong commitment to playing a vital and effective role in transforming employee housing facilities. We aim to provide a comprehensive and unique solutions that support the economic development in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, guided by the vision of our wise leadership.”

Abdulaziz A. Bawazeer, CEO of Sdeira Group, said: “The launch of Sdeira Group, which supports our long-term vision, represents a significant and strategic shift aimed at enhancing our contribution to developing integrated solutions and options for employee housing facilities. This step reflects our commitment to meeting the aspirations of our partners and clients and delivering added value through a range of high-quality services grounded in the highest standards of responsibility and efficiency.”

The ceremony marked the unveiling of Sdeira Group's new corporate identity, showcasing a logo that reflects the vision and values of the Group’s rebranding, inspired by the Saih Sdeira area.

The Group’s new name reflects its ambition to play a key role in shaping the future, by providing an integrated system of smart investments with a positive impact that supports the economy and foster continued progress. The commitment also ensures that the Group delivers added value to stakeholders, while raising standards of efficiency, resource management, quality and environmental responsibility.

Sdeira Group offers integrated solutions within four main sectors: Sdeira Real Estate, Sdeira Investments, Sdeira Services, and Sdeira Real Estate Management. The latter includes three key products: Aryam, Square, and 68 Living.

With a clear vision, the Group seeks to build a portfolio of assets that meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility, resource efficiency, and quality, aiming to reshape the investment landscape. Its mission is to make a lasting impact through smart investments that enhance sustainable communities and add lasting value to partners and customers.

In line with its new strategy, Sdeira Group is committed to corporate values ​of “Excellence, Care, Innovation, and Growth”. By focusing on “Excellence,” the Group strives to form strategic partnerships and establish a business environment that champions sustainable solutions. Through “Care” value, it aims to enhance the quality of life for residents by promoting sustainability and providing healthy, inclusive environments for all. Meanwhile, “Innovation” supports entrepreneurs and sustainable practices to drive long-term impact, and through the commitment to “Growth,” the Group intends to contribute to economic development at both local and global levels by collaborating with local and international bodies to create opportunities for progress.

The name is inspired by Saih Sdeira, the historic site where the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his late brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, met on 18 February 1968. This momentous meeting marked the announcement of the bilateral union between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which led to a number of further meetings, and eventually the establishment of the UAE on 2 December 1971. The Group’s name carries deep national significance, symbolising its commitment to aligning with the UAE’s vision, driving societal development and fostering sustainability to achieve progress.

Sdeira Group is one of the largest providers of employee housing services in Abu Dhabi, with an owned and managed capacity of about 140,000 beds.