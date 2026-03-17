Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, closed the fourth quarter of 2025 on a strong note, further reinforcing its position as a key pillar within the nation’s financial services sector. The company’s robust performance reflects the sustained resilience of its financing portfolio, supported by a clear strategic focus on delivering customer-centric solutions that respond effectively to an evolving market landscape. By maintaining disciplined portfolio growth, strengthening asset quality, and continuously expanding its suite of financing solutions across retail, corporate, SME, and sustainability segments, National Finance has advanced its role as a true Partner for Growth. Backed by an established nationwide network of 24 branches, the company remains well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory while delivering reliable, accessible financing solutions that support businesses, empower individuals, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s broader economic development.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, National Finance delivered a strong financial performance, underscoring the resilience of its business model and the effectiveness of its growth strategy. The company recorded a profit before tax of OMR 18.20 million, marking a significant increase from OMR 14.25 million in 2024. Profit after tax rose to OMR 15.21 million, compared with OMR 12.11 million in the previous year, reflecting sustained momentum across the company’s core financing operations. During the same period, National Finance’s net investment in leases grew to OMR 652.72 million, representing a robust 12.76% increase from OMR 578.87 million recorded in 2024. This strong growth highlights continued demand across key financing segments, driven by the company’s strategic portfolio expansion, disciplined approach to business growth, and strengthened margins across its financing activities. Together, these results reinforce National Finance’s ability to deliver consistent value while supporting the evolving financing needs of individuals and businesses.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “Closing the year with such strong performance reflects the clear strategic direction guiding National Finance and the strength of the foundations we continue to build. Our focus is not only on delivering consistent financial results, but on shaping a resilient financing institution that can confidently navigate market cycles while expanding its impact across the nation’s financial landscape. Through strengthening our core capabilities, accelerating our investment in technology, and deepening our understanding of evolving customer expectations, we are positioning National Finance for long-term, sustainable growth. As the Sultanate of Oman’s economy continues to advance and diversify, we remain committed to expanding our role in enabling progress and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s broader economic development.”

Building on its strong commitment to innovation, National Finance continued to advance a range of strategic initiatives designed to strengthen its digital capabilities and elevate the customer experience. Key milestones during the year included the launch of Digital Finance Applications, and a revamped website and mobile application. Together, these initiatives underscore National Finance’s role as a trailblazer in driving digital transformation within the sector. By embedding advanced digital tools into its operational framework, the company continues to enhance efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and provide customers with more intuitive, convenient access to its comprehensive suite of financing solutions.

Alongside these advancements, National Finance continued to integrate sustainability at the heart of its business strategy, recognizing the growing importance of responsible financing in an evolving economic landscape. Through a diverse portfolio of sustainability-linked financing solutions, spanning retail and business segments, National Finance aims to encourage both individuals and businesses to adopt more sustainable practices. Complementing these efforts, the company actively advances community impact through initiatives led by its Imtidad social responsibility arm and Himmah volunteer team. By promoting financial inclusion, community wellbeing, and responsible business conduct, National Finance continues to ensure that its long-term growth creates meaningful and lasting value for the communities it serves.

Reaffirming its commitment to cultivating national talent, National Finance achieved a robust Omanisation rate of 92.64% as of 31 December 2025. The company places a strong emphasis on empowering Omani professionals through focused training programs, capability-building initiatives, and structured career development pathways. By investing in local talent and fostering a high-performing workforce, National Finance not only strengthens its institutional expertise but also plays a pivotal role in advancing the growth and progress of the Sultanate of Oman’s financial services sector.

As a future-focused institution, National Finance remains dedicated to strengthening its market leadership while proactively adapting to evolving industry dynamics. Anchored in its commitment to being a trusted Partner for Growth, the company aligns its long-term strategy with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, driving national development and delivering lasting value to the wider community.