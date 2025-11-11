Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”) and Assets Group are pleased to announce the signing of Atlantis’ new development in the Maldives. Located in South Male Atoll in the Maldives Archipelago, the magnificent Atlantis the Royal, Maldives is set to open in 2029.

H.E. Mohamed Al Shaibani, Managing Director of ICD and Chairman of the Board, Kerzner International, commented: “The signing of Atlantis The Royal, Maldives marks a significant milestone in Kerzner International’s journey of growth and diversification, deeply rooted in collaboration and shared vision. What began as a bold ambition in Dubai has evolved into a global portfolio redefining luxury hospitality and destination experiences. This project reflects Kerzner International’s leadership in driving world-class innovation and inspiring excellence, developing disruptive and industry leading brands across global markets. Our partnership with Assets Group unites two organisations driven by ambition and innovation, combining Kerzner’s expertise in world-class destinations with Assets Group’s transformative development capabilities. Together, we are shaping the future of tourism through purposeful collaboration that delivers enduring value to our stakeholders, guests, and the communities we serve.”

“Atlantis The Royal, Maldives embodies our vision for shaping the future of destination experiences. This partnership with Kerzner International reflects our shared belief that innovation, sustainability, and cultural authenticity can coexist to create destinations of enduring global relevance. As we expand our footprint in the luxury and lifestyle sectors, this project underscores our commitment to developing iconic places that inspire, elevate, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations”, Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Assets Group commented.

“This marks a defining moment for both Atlantis and Kerzner,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer of Kerzner. “The debut of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai redefined the boundaries of ultra-luxury hospitality on a global scale. With Atlantis The Royal, Maldives, we are not simply expanding that legacy, we are reinventing it. Here, Atlantis The Royal will be reimagined through the lens of the Maldives; architecturally, conceptually, and experientially to exist in perfect harmony with its surroundings. Designed to blend seamlessly into the natural landscape, it will celebrate the rhythm of the ocean and the beauty of the islands, brought to life through an eco-conscious and sustainable vision. This is where visionary design meets nature’s masterpiece, delivering extraordinary experiences, a thrilling waterpark, and the legendary spirit of Atlantis on the shores of one of the world’s most pristine paradises.”

“This milestone project reinforces our long-term strategy to develop destinations that elevate lifestyles and create lasting value for the communities we serve,” adds Ramez Al Khayyat, President of Assets Group. “Atlantis The Royal, Maldives will be conceived as a family destination that blends luxury with togetherness, offering unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Every element of this project has been conceived with deep respect for the natural environment and with the aim of delivering meaningful, timeless experiences for modern travellers. We look forward to bringing this exceptional vision to life alongside our partners at Kerzner.”

Atlantis The Royal, Maldives is anchored on the shores of Vaaredhdhoo Faru island, surrounded by crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches. The total land area covers approximately 1,368,890 square metres with over 5.8 kilometres of beach front. The resort is accessible 10 minutes by seaplane or 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport (Malé). The site promises an immersive experience in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. An iconic entertainment destination unlike any other, this resort is a dual-island paradise, offering extraordinary experiences across stays, dining, entertainment, attractions, and wellness.

The resort will encompass two distinct islands: Family Island and Luxury Island, together offering 493 keys, including 270 hotel rooms and 223 villas and mansions. Guests will enjoy 20 dining venues, two beach clubs, and the expansive 70,000-square-metre Aquaventure featuring up to 15 iconic rides anchored by the Neptune and Poseidon Towers.

Atlantis The Royal, Maldives also integrates sports academies, entertainment zones, and wellness facilities that redefine the Maldives as a luxury leisure and entertainment hub. Aquaventure will also feature sustainably sourced native marine life of the Maldives and a Lost Chambers Aquarium, under the sustainability umbrella of the Atlantis Atlas Project.

At Atlantis The Royal, Maldives, sustainability will be a core focus, protecting the island ecosystem through responsible design, energy efficiency, coral and seaweed regeneration, and water conservation systems. These initiatives, integrated from planning to operation, aim to preserve the Maldives’ natural beauty and ensure long-term environmental resilience for generations to come.

Serving a true Atlantis experience, the resort will house over 17 world-class culinary experiences that include the brand’s signature venues - Gastronomy, Royal Tea Room, Ossiano - along with a diverse selection of celebrity-chef restaurants, vibrant beach clubs and social dining concepts.

The wellness sanctuary will include a botanical alchemy zone, a world class spa with cutting edge longevity treatments, a overwater platform for Yoga and breathwork, a beauty salon, a recovery studio and a cutting-edge indoor-outdoor fitness centre, embracing holistic wellness through various zones across the island. The retail avenues will offer a curation of luxury boutiques, while the resort will also offer event spaces for both large and small gatherings.

Combining a vibrant family resort with an exclusive luxury retreat, Atlantis The Royal, Maldives will be the first dual-island destination of its kind in the region, merging world-class leisure, entertainment, and wellness experiences into one unparalleled destination.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences. Kerzner’s flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences, both in Dubai, as well as Atlantis, Sanya in China. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Greece, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda and the USA. Kerzner’s disruptive hospitality brand, SIRO, was created to meet the needs of modern travellers who prioritise health and wellbeing. SIRO is currently open in Montenegro and Dubai, with new destinations set to launch in Riyadh, Los Cabos and Tokyo, expanding its global footprint and commitment to wellness-focused hospitality. Rare Finds, a collection of resorts that celebrates the essence of a place and authentic, soulful experiences, launched in February 2023 with the re-opening of Bab Al Shams in Dubai. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, sirohotels.com, www.rarefindsresorts.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

Assets Group - The Middle East’s fastest-growing real estate developer, offers a unique collection of properties worldwide. The Group owns and manages a diversified portfolio of assets comprising more than +6,500 keys, including iconic and innovative landmark projects across 11 countries. Its portfolio spans multiple sectors, including hospitality, residential, retail, healthcare, and commercial developments. Assets Group is part of Power International Holding, a Qatar-based conglomerate with a portfolio that extends across diverse industries such as Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gaz, Real Estate, Agriculture and Food Industries, lifestyle, entertainment, and hospitality.

For more information, please visit https://assetsgroup.com and https://powerholding-intl.com

