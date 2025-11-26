Kaspersky SD-WAN now provides enhanced network reliability and management with new hardware models, advanced troubleshooting tools, improved LTE diagnostics and scalable CPE support. These features enable more secure, efficient and flexible network deployment for organizations.

According to a recent Kaspersky report, 40% of companies with geo-distributed locations face problems related to their multi-site structure at least twice a month. This leads to increased downtime, operational disruptions and potential security vulnerabilities, ultimately impacting productivity and customer satisfaction. Therefore, it’s important for companies to implement reliable solutions to proactively prevent any network interruptions.

Kaspersky SD-WAN is designed to provide a fault-tolerant infrastructure that supports geo-distributed networks. The solution enables organizations to leverage multiple communication channels, optimize cloud connectivity, enhance security and improve application performance, thereby facilitating faster deployment of new services. This latest update provides the following new capabilities:

New hardware models now available[1]

KESR Model 1-GA: Tailored for small to medium-sized businesses, this entry-level model delivers reliable performance at an attractive price point, making it an ideal choice for growing organizations seeking cost-effective solutions.

KESR Model 2-GL: Offering the perfect balance between price and performance, this model is suitable for both medium and large enterprises aiming to optimize their network infrastructure without compromise.

DNS conditional forwarder

This feature allows DNS requests to be forwarded to different servers based on specific conditions. This capability streamlines management of geographically distributed networks, reduces response times and ensures faster access to critical services across multiple locations.

Troubleshooting tools for routing protocols

Now companies can simplify network management with centralized troubleshooting for BGP and OSPF protocols. They can specify detailed debug parameters with filters, significantly easing the debugging process. This advancement reduces reliance on direct remote console access, enabling quicker diagnosis and resolution of routing issues.

Improved LTE module diagnostics

LTE module performance can be remotely monitored through the orchestrator, with real-time access to key parameters such as signal strength. This enhancement facilitates proactive network management, allowing swift interventions—like relocating CPEs—to optimize internet connectivity and ensure high-quality service.

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE): Scalability and scheduled configuration updates

The maximum number of CPE devices per cluster controller has been expanded to over 2,000, providing greater scalability to support extensive network deployments and facilitating future growth.

Configuration updates for these CPE devices can now be scheduled during periods of low network activity, minimizing downtime and operational impact during necessary modifications. This feature ensures seamless updates, safeguarding ongoing business activities during network configurations.

“We are committed to continuously enhancing our SD-WAN solution to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our latest hardware and software updates are designed to deliver greater reliability, security and scalability, empowering organizations to deploy and manage their networks more efficiently and confidently, and providing better availability of our solution in different regions. We listen to our clients’ feedback and prioritize features that enable seamless, secure connectivity—helping them stay ahead in an increasingly connected world,” says Maxim Kaminsky, Senior Business Development Manager of Secure Access Service Edge at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky SD-WAN is equally beneficial for corporations with branch offices, manufacturing enterprises with distributed locations and companies with distant home offices or ATMs. To learn more about this solution, please visit the website.

[1] Available in select countries. Please contact your sales representative for details.