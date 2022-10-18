Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Kanoo Energy will be at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, showcasing a range of sustainable technological innovations that are accelerating the growing demand for energy transition.

Participating at Stand 12330 in Hall 12 this year, the visitors will witness Kanoo Energy’s collaborative offerings divided in Industrial and Technology categories. The technology section of the stand will display state-of-the-art technology solutions.

The Kanoo Energy stand will have for the first time a mini theatre setup to display technical presentations by participating partner companies. The sessions will provide enriching industry insights, challenges, and market disruptions that will be at the heart of the global dialogue on the future of energy. The stand will also amplify the achievements and futuristic direction adopted by Kanoo Energy and its partners via a giant screen.

More than 150,000 professionals and corporate representatives will be visiting over the four days of the event. Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, ADIPEC is the world’s most influential meeting place where oil, gas and energy companies and professionals convene in-person, safely and securely.

Commenting on the participation, Mr Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy said, “For over decades now, ADIPEC remains a very important platform and a great initiative from ADNOC. It is a great arrangement to bring together global industry leaders from around the world. With our participation at ADIPEC 2022, Kanoo Energy strengthens our commitment to align with the UAE vision to pioneer a new era of technology development in the future of energy.”

“When you have initiatives such as Cop 27 and Cop 28 lining up on the world stage, coming together for ADIPEC only helps as a vital support system. For us at Kanoo Energy, it has always been about innovations through collaborations. Over the four days in Abu Dhabi, we will showcase existing and new solutions, create business opportunities as well as strengthen our relationships and network across the whole energy sector.”

Manoj Tripathy, Chief Executive Officer of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, said: “We are contributing towards building national capacities in energy technologies. This involves Kanoo Energy investing into renewable energy, gas fired power solutions, the Internet of Things (IoT), using Artificial Intelligence in an energy production unit, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing, etc.”

The Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group is one of the oldest & largest family-owned independent group of companies with varied interests. Kanoo Energy, a subsidiary, is a leading engineering service provider to core sector industries – Oil & Gas, Power, Utility, Mining, Construction, among others – across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

About Kanoo Energy

Established over two decades ago, Kanoo Energy offers engineering products and services. It provides sustainable solutions to the oil & gas, petrochemical, utility and the industrial sector as a whole, through smart engineering and value-added services.