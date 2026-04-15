Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding today announced the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is set to undergo a carefully phased and thoughtful restoration programme, designed to safeguard its legacy for generations to come. With an odyssey of over twenty-five years of continuous operations, the conservation of the architectural masterpiece will see its distinctive interior décor enhanced with the same attention to detail as preserving a work of art.

Since opening in 1999, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab has stood as an architectural and cultural icon of modern luxury, with its dhow sail silhouette shaping the identity of the skyline of Dubai. From its launch, it set new international standards, pioneering personalised butler service and changing the face of luxury hospitality.

Following a rigorous and strategic selection process, the restoration planned for approximately 18 months, will be led by acclaimed interior architect Tristan Auer, with a mission to preserve Jumeirah Burj Al Arab’s cultural cachet. Renowned for his refined approach to restoration, his work reflects a deep respect for heritage, craftmanship and detail that brings a contemporary sensibility to timeless spaces.

Auer, a leading interior architect on the contemporary international stage, founded his studio in Paris in 2002, after honing his eye alongside two very different yet complementary figures Philippe Starck and Christian Liaigre. Since then, he has left his mark on some of the world’s most prestigious addresses, from private residences to restaurants, hotels and palaces such as Hôtel de Crillon in Paris and the iconic Les Bains Douches transformation. His singular design language and contribution to the international standing of French craftsmanship have earned him wide recognition, including the title of Designer of the Year and multiple awards in hospitality design.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah said of the restoration programme: “Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is far more than an architectural landmark; it is a symbol of ambition, craftsmanship and enduring excellence. For the last 27 years, this exceptional property has served guests with the same passion and world-class standards that distinguish it from any other hotel in the world. This restoration programme marks a new chapter in the story of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, one that will carefully preserve the heritage of what is currently the sole property in our Jumeirah limited-edition collection of iconic landmark addresses defined by design distinction and prestige.”

Tristan Auer, Interior Architect behind the restoration added: "Being entrusted with the very first restoration of a property of this calibre in Dubai — the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, a timeless icon of the region — is a profound privilege. To carry forward, with the utmost dedication, the legacy of such an extraordinary landmark is both an honour and a responsibility.”

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai's most iconic hotel and a global symbol of Arabian hospitality, stands tall as the flagship property of Jumeirah's exceptional portfolio. Its elegant sail-shaped structure, one of the world's most photographed superstructures, redefines luxury hospitality worldwide. With its 198 suites and overall opulent interior design featuring Swarovski crystals, marble, and gold leaf, the hotel exudes grandeur and sophistication.

The hotel's outstanding offerings have earned numerous accolades, including being recognised as the Number One City Hotel in North Africa and the Middle East by Travel + Leisure and securing a five-star rating in Forbes Travel Guide in 2023. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab truly embodies unparalleled luxury and remains the jewel in Dubai's crown.

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 29 properties across 11 countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

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For further information, please contact:

Farah Kurdieh

Jumeirah

Farah.kurdieh@jumeirah.com

+971 55 500 9076