As part of Orange Money’s exclusive offers, the electronic wallet is enabling its customers to send money transfers to Orange Cash in Egypt without any transfer commission. Additionally, under the offer’s terms, the recipient will gain financial rewards of up to EGP 700 along with a chance to win flight tickets (from Cairo to Amman) or (from Amman to Cairo) for customers who receive the most transfers throughout the initiative.

Extending until 30 June 2026, the offer contributes to empowering secure and smooth financial transactions through the e-wallet. Likewise, Orange Jordan is committed as the true responsible digital leader to facilitating access to financial services using its cutting-edge innovations and reliable payment solutions.

The company emphasized that the initiative represents a strategic step that reflects its leadership in financial inclusion, and its continuous efforts in enabling its customers across the Kingdom by delivering a highly efficient digital experience and meeting their needs on local and international levels.

Within the scope of its dedication to providing quality services and initiatives, Orange Money initiated 10% cashback offers when using its Visa cards, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Mother’s Day, in addition to launching "Tahweesheh" service for complete flexibility in savings and money management.

To learn more, please visit our website: orange.jo/orange-money

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy, “Trust the Future”, and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.