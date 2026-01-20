Amman: Jordan Ahli Bank Jordan Ahli Bank has officially joined the Credit Plus supply chain finance platform, in a strategic step that reinforces its direction toward expanding digital banking solutions for the corporate sector and enhancing the efficiency of supply chain financing within the Jordanian market.

The Credit Plus platform provides an integrated digital invoice financing solution that enables companies to access timely financing under competitive terms, while streamlining operational procedures and accelerating collection and payment cycles. This contributes to improved cash flow and enhances the operational efficiency and competitiveness of both suppliers and buyers.

Commenting on this development, CEO/General Manager of Jordan Ahli Bank, Dr. Ahmad Al-Hussein, stated: “Joining the Credit Plus platform comes as part of our strategy to deliver advanced digital banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our corporate clients and enable them to manage working capital with greater efficiency and flexibility. We view supply chain finance as an effective tool for supporting business growth and strengthening the resilience of the economic sector, in line with our focus on innovation, digital transformation and bolstering the national economy.”

This step represents a qualitative addition to Jordan Ahli Bank’s portfolio of banking services, as it expands access to supply chain finance solutions and strengthens integration among all stakeholders. It supports sustainable business growth, enhances the efficiency of the financial and banking sector, and reinforces the bank’s position as a trusted banking partner that promotes shared prosperity and aligns with regional and global banking best practices.