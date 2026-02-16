Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a maintenance agreement with mas, the leading Mexican cargo airline.

This agreement was signed at MRO Middle East. Under this agreement, Joramco will carry out heavy base maintenance checks on mas A330 fleet. These services will take place during 2026.

Commenting on this occasion, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to welcome more aircraft from mas at Joramco. This agreement reaffirms Joramco’s position as a trusted Global MRO provider of choice.”