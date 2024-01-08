Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), concluded the year 2023 on a high note, having successfully implemented a variety of impactful initiatives. With a strong commitment to making a positive impact on society, the company has focused its efforts on four main pillars: health, education, environment, and supporting underprivileged communities in Jordan.

As part of Joramco's unwavering commitment to fostering social inclusivity and empowering disadvantaged communities in Jordan, significant efforts have been dedicated to supporting underprivileged groups. During Ramadan, it took the initiative to distribute 500 food parcels to those in need across various cities. The company also organized an iftar gathering for 120 orphaned children and extended its support to other organizations dedicated to caring for orphans such as the Wadi Musa Charitable Association.

Under the banner of health initiatives, Joramco has actively engaged in promoting well-being and raising awareness among the local community and its employees. The Amman-based MRO collaborated with the Blood Bank Directorate and successfully organized a blood donation campaign with the participation of Joramco employees. It also established a strategic partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC), through which it organized an awareness session on early breast cancer detection in addition to a session with a local organization that caters to women. Furthermore, Joramco joined forces with KHCC for a walk for the “Steps for Life” initiative at the Wadi Ghuwair trail in Shoubak, where all the proceeds went towards supporting cancer patients.

Recognizing education as a fundamental right for all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances, Joramco has made significant investments in uplifting educational opportunities within local communities. One notable initiative was the sponsorship of the rehabilitation of the Hospitality branch at Al-Giza Secondary School. Additionally, the company's dedication to supporting orphans goes beyond mere events. This year, Joramco offered a scholarship specifically for orphaned students as a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty Queen Rania on her birthday.

Joramco takes environmental stewardship seriously and has taken an active role in forestation campaigns. In partnership with The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, it participated in an initiative called “Trees For Each Aircraft Delivery”, aiming to contribute to environmental conservation. This collaboration specifically took place at the Dibbeen Forest Reserve where over 1400 trees were planted in two rounds.

Joramco's CEO, Fraser Currie, expressed his absolute delight and pride with the company's initiatives and the commitment of Joramco’s staff , stating, "We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made across all areas this year. Our primary goal is to continuously contribute to and support the Jordanian community. We are dedicated to creating an inclusive environment within the private sector that fosters positive change and encourages active participation."