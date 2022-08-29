Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jones the Grocer, the popular Australian gourmet grocer, and cafe, has finally opened the doors of its much-awaited Jones the Grocer Express in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) by BDC Holdings Inc.. After receiving a spectacular response at Dubai International Airport, the gourmet grab-and-go concept has brought its made from scratch, fresh, and delicious artisan gourmet offerings to the epicenter of the business world in DIFC. The latest franchise of Jones the Grocer Express is located in Gate Building 5, on Level 2 in DIFC.

Jones the Grocer Express offers the perfect spot for busy professionals to indulge in great food and conversation at the city’s most prominent business location. The venue gives DIFC professionals a chance to pull up a seat in their coworking setting while relishing scrumptious gourmet meals, grab delectable bites on the go, or just sit back and relax with colleagues or friends in the cafe’s dining area. The cafe’s casual and chic interiors can house more than 50 people at any given time and its outdoor terrace offers the perfect hangout spot to enjoy a cup of latte or a glass of smoothie.

Jones the Grocer Express’s unique location within DIFC makes it an exciting place to be enhanced by exquisite views and appetizing concoctions. The artistic food presentation and elaborate dishes take centerstage imbuing vivid flavor profiles and oozing rich and flavorful ingredients.

BDC Holdings Inc., the company behind Jones the Grocer’s latest franchise store opening, is making its first foray into Dubai and has ambitious plans of expansion. BDC Holdings Inc. already manages several hugely popular F&B concepts in Bali and Goa such as Spice Mantraa and Noaa Social Dining and is broadening its portfolio further by adding F&B concepts which have global and wide-reaching audiences. The company plans to aggressively grow Jones the Grocer’s Express franchise and open multiple outlets across Dubai within the next few years.

Within the span of two decades, BDC Holdings Inc has become a well-established, multi-million-dollar global conglomerate thanks to its effective and well-thought-out strategy of acquiring and developing varied businesses spanning various sectors. This has enabled the Group to consolidate its core operations while making successful forays into new sectors.

At the launch of Jones the Grocer’s latest location in DIFC, Sudesh Shankar, Director of Hospitality - BDC Holdings said, “For retailers and businesses within the hospitality sector, Dubai offers a plethora of opportunities and is no less than a dream location for these industries. The opening of Jones the Grocer Express serves as the initial forefront to a strategic new vertical expansion of BDC Holdings Inc. in the Middle East. We are confident that this will be the start to many new ventures and adventures.”

Sudesh Shankar is an astute leader with a crisp knack for successfully running multiple businesses across various tangents, and with him at the helm, Jones the Grocer Express concept expects to enjoy double-digit growth from inception.

The menu at Jones the Grocer Express serves everything gourmet, from sumptuous sandwiches to mouth-watering burgers, soups, pies, salads, and more. A digital pre-order service specifically designed for DIFC diners will ensure that wait times are reduced even further when orders are placed beforehand for in-store collection.

-Ends-

Location: Jones the Grocer, DIFC, Gate Building 5, Level 2.

Time: 8AM - 5PM (except Sundays).

About Jones the Grocer

Established 25 years ago, in 1996 in Australia, Jones the Grocer has 25 stores across the Middle East, India and the UAE. Jones the Grocer is a food emporium featuring speciality food retail, a signature walk-in cheese room, a charcuterie, bakery, patisserie, and deli set within an award-winning café serving made from scratch artisan food.

Jones the Grocer Express is Jones the Grocer’s gourmet grab and go serving quick food which never compromises on flavour.