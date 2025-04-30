Kuwait – Jazeera Airways and HTS, the B2B division of Hopper, have joined hands to introduce Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) and Disruption Assistance For Any Reason (DAFAR) on the airline’s direct channels. Jazeera will be the first airline in the Middle East to introduce these two fintech products. Slated to launch this year on the Jazeera Airways’ mobile app and desktop channels, CFAR and DAFAR will offer a new level of flexibility and confidence for travelers.

Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) from HTS offers a la carte flexibility on non-refundable fares, truly for any reason. It allows travelers to instantly cancel their flight up to 24 hours before departure and receive a predetermined percentage (typically 80% or 100%) of their ticket cost back — no questions asked.

Disruption Assistance For Any Reason (DAFAR) is a novel travel fintech product that addresses customer concerns around delays and cancellations on the day of travel. If a traveler’s flight experiences a qualifying disruption (typically a delay of 2+ hours or cancellation on the day of travel), the passenger is immediately notified and can rebook a new flight to their destination on any airline. If they're not satisfied with their options, they can receive a 100% refund of their flight.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said, "At Jazeera Airways, our focus is on delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions that enhance the travel experience. Unexpected travel disruption and flexibility are key considerations for our passengers, and HTS’ proven, data-driven approach enables us to address these needs effectively. With HTS’s seamless integration and experience, we can further elevate convenience and reliability for our customers."

This marks HTS’ first partner in the Middle East, as the company continues to sign and launch partnerships across the globe.

“By offering premium add-ons that are popular and profitable, airlines can simultaneously delight customers and increase ancillary revenue,” said Dakota Smith, President & Co-Founder of Hopper. "As we continue to expand globally, we are thrilled to partner with Jazeera Airways to offer these solutions to millions of customers in the Middle East.”

​​​​​​About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travelers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its order book, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive in 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named “Great Place to Work” in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com

About HTS

HTS is the B2B division of Hopper, a global travel platform that uses data to bring transparency, flexibility, and savings to travelers globally. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Working with the world's leading banks, airlines and travel providers, HTS supercharges its partners’ direct channels with its travel fintech, e-comm and payments products. To find out more about HTS, visit hts.hopper.com.