MUSCAT - AeroVecto, an Oman-based startup specialising in sustainable air mobility solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Romanian-based LYNEports, a digital planning platform for advanced air mobility infrastructure, to support the rollout of hybrid electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aviation services in Oman and the wider GCC region.

The partnership is set to take advanced air mobility services, currently in its nascency in Oman, to the next level. A number of Omani startups, in partnership with key players in the global international, are gearing up to introduce uncrewed air mobility services for, among other fields, cargo deliveries, passenger transportation, ambulance services, medical deliveries and even disaster relief.

AeroVecto is credited with developing Shuttle, a hybrid eVTOL aircraft purposely built for mass public transportation. According to the company, the high-capacity aircraft will enhance current ground-based public transport by enabling convenient point-to-point travel. With a focus on passenger volume and comfort, Shuttle aims to revolutionise urban and intercity mobility, introducing a new era of clean, efficient and scalable air transport.

Through the partnership, LYNEports will assist in planning and simulating AeroVecto’s Shuttle network, ensuring each site meets aviation-grade safety standards, operational viability and regulatory requirements. Furthermore, by leveraging LYNEports’ AI-driven platform, AeroVecto can evaluate ideal locations, model flight routes and visualise integrated transport systems, accelerating the adoption of advanced air mobility across Oman.

“At AeroVecto, our vision is to make high-capacity aerial commuting a practical reality for cities across the region. We are excited to partner with LYNEports to advance vertiport planning and route optimisation of the Shuttle network, enabling efficient urban air transport for the masses,” said Fahad al Riyami, CEO of AeroVecto, in a statement.

“We’re excited to support AeroVecto in bringing their innovative vision to life,” said Rasha Alshami, CEO of LYNEports. “Their commitment to solving real public transport challenges in the region aligns perfectly with our mission to make AAM infrastructure accessible, safe and well-planned from day one.” AeroVecto's vision extends beyond aircraft development; the company is also designing "Shuttle Hubs" — dedicated vertiports strategically located in urban centres, coastal areas and atop buildings to facilitate seamless boarding and integration with existing transport networks. The Shuttle platform includes variants for cargo delivery, emergency response and premium travel, showcasing its versatility across sectors.

Oman is making significant strides in developing its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector, aligning with the Oman Vision 2040 goals for sustainable and smart transportation. The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) has initiated the formulation of a national AAM strategy. This strategy focuses on integrating drones and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft into urban transport systems to alleviate congestion and enhance connectivity.

Last July, Oman’s national passenger transportation company Mwasalat announced a partnership with US VTOL aircraft manufacturer Odys Aviation to support the development of Aerial Logistics Programmes in the GCC based on the latter’s hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft, Laila.

Additionally, with the goal of supporting workforce development linked to this emerging sector, a leading college in Muscat has announced a partnership with aircraft maker Boeing to launch the an Air Taxis and Advanced Air Mobility programme designed to provide undergraduate aviation students with opportunities for research, curriculum enrichment and participation in business challenges related to urban air mobility.

Together with regulatory support from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other stakeholder agencies, these developments underscore Oman's ambitions to become a regional leader in advanced air mobility.

