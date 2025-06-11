As hundreds of thousands of travellers get ready to head off on vacation this month, Dubai Airports is reducing its parking prices, helping guests enjoy an even more hassle-free journey.

Begjnning today (June 10) until June 30, anyone choosing long-term parking will benefit from a reduction in parking rates across all terminals at Dubai International (DXB), said the statement from Dubai Airports.

Guests can now park for three days at a rate of AED100 ($27.2), seven days for AED200, and 14 days for AED300. These revised rates apply across all DXB terminals and are aimed at providing greater value and ease for those heading off on their summer holidays, it stated.

To make their trip even smoother, guests can also continue to use DXB Express Maps, the digital wayfinding tool that provides real-time navigation across DXB.

By scanning a QR code displayed on any flight information screen at the airport, guests can locate their gate, browse the full array of dining and retail options, or find nearby facilities and amenities quickly and easily.

To ensure a hassle-free journey and more enhanced travel experience at DXB, Dubai Airports is also offering tips for guests who will be travelling in the coming weeks. It includes:

*Guests flying with Emirates can use the airline’s home, early and self-service check-in facilities as well as city check-in options.

*Guests flying with other airlines should arrive at DXB no earlier than 3 hours before the scheduled departure time. DXB recommends using online check-in where available.

*For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed through immigration.

*Weighing luggage at home, assembling documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks helps to minimise stress at the airport.

*Spare batteries and power banks are considered a safety hazard and are prohibited to be carried in or as checked-in luggage. Passengers must properly pack batteries and power banks and carry them in their hand luggage only.

*Travellers can use Dubai Metro to get to and from DXB Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during public holidays or during special occasions.

*Those visiting the airport to pick up guests are advised to use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services to receive their guests in comfort.

*DXB offers enhanced services for People of Determination through clearly marked accessibility routes, trained staff wearing Sunflower pins ready to support guests wearing the Sunflower Lanyard, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

With DXB expecting to welcome an average of over 250,000 passengers a day through the airport, this limited-time special offer, valid at Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3, allows guests more time to enjoy the diverse offerings at DXB, said the statement.

From international cuisine to world-class retail, lounges, spas and hospitality services, guests can commence their journey in style and comfort, saving money and enjoying a seamless and stress-free journey at the airport, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

