MUSCAT: BankDhofar, Oman’s second-largest bank by branch network, has introduced ‘Laha’, a unique motor insurance product created exclusively for women. This launch underscores BankDhofar’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and customer-centric financial services.

Developed in partnership with Dhofar Insurance, one of the largest insurance providers in the Sultanate, Laha delivers comprehensive coverage, exclusive lifestyle benefits, and round-the-clock support. Positioned as both premium and cost-effective, Laha redefines the insurance experience for women drivers in Oman.

At the core of Laha is a focus on safety, confidence, and convenience. The plan includes 24/7 emergency roadside assistance covering situations such as flat tyres, battery issues, vehicle lockouts, and mechanical breakdowns. It also features accident recovery and vehicle towage up to 100 kilometers or provides OMR 55 as compensation in lieu. In the event of medical emergencies, policyholders can benefit from ambulance services, including fast access to Aster Clinic or equivalent discounts.

Beyond standard coverage, Laha offers additional protections that reflect the lifestyle needs of modern drivers. These include compensation of up to OMR 200 for mobile phone damage, as well as coverage for personal items such as handbags and child seats. Terms & Conditions apply.

Laha joins a growing portfolio of bancassurance solutions from BankDhofar, which are designed to provide comprehensive protection against a range of risks—from road accidents and theft to fire and natural disasters. BankDhofar is widely regarded for its competitive premiums, reliable claims process, and customer-first approach. Its motor insurance offerings include both Third Party Liability and Comprehensive Insurance plans.

For customers seeking greater peace of mind, the bank also offers enhanced products like Third Party Plus, Comprehensive Elite, and Comprehensive Elite Plus. These plans are tailored to meet diverse driving needs and offer additional features such as cross-border coverage into the UAE, access to approved repair workshops, off-road protection, total loss replacement, and zero deductible on certain claims, including windscreen damage. Other value-added services include hire car options and protection against extreme weather events like storms, floods, and tempests.

With the launch of Laha, BankDhofar continues to empower drivers with insurance solutions that go beyond basic coverage, offering thoughtful protection and practical support for life’s uncertainties on and off the road.