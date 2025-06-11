Muscat: Muscat Municipality officially launched the Muscat Municipality Design Competition 2025 with a site visit recently conducted by His Excellency Ahmed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality. The visit marked the formal start of this landmark initiative, which is now underway and drawing global attention as leading architecture studios from around the world prepare to submit their visionary concepts.

The selected site, strategically located adjacent to the Mall of Oman and spanning over 8,000 square metres, will serve as the future home of a multi-functional civic building that reflects Muscat’s modern aspirations while honouring its rich architectural heritage. Set between the Gulf of Oman and the Hajar Mountains, the site is a unique canvas that speaks to the evolving narrative of urban Oman.

“Muscat is expecting a growing number of tourists in the near future, and the city is doing everything to welcome them in a sustainable way and to the highest standards of quality and beauty,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Humaidi “This competition represents a commitment to shaping how Muscat is experienced, through architecture that enhances our urban landscape, honours our heritage and reflects the values we hold as a society. We aim to create spaces that foster civic pride, set new benchmarks in sustainability and contribute meaningfully to Muscat’s future as a global destination.”

The international competition invites top-tier architecture studios to design a sustainable, iconic structure rooted in Omani identity and built for modern civic use. Submissions are currently being prepared, and five shortlisted studios will soon be selected to present their proposals to a distinguished jury comprising local and international experts. The final jury presentations will take place in early July, where the jury will deliberate and narrow the selection down to three finalists. The winning design will be officially announced thereafter.

The Muscat Municipality Design Competition 2025 represents more than a building; it is a public initiative centred on transparency, design excellence, and long-term urban impact. It also reinforces Muscat’s commitment to embedding sustainability, accessibility, and cultural authenticity at the heart of its development strategy.

This site visit marks both a symbolic and operational milestone in a competition that will shape the architectural identity of Oman’s capital for generations to come. For ongoing updates, visit www.mmcdd.com