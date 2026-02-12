Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Jahez International Company for Information System Technology (“Jahez”, or the “Group”, 6017 on the Saudi Exchange’s TASI – Main Market), a leading integrated ecosystem of on-demand services in GCC, today announces its plans to launch Snoonu in Kuwait and Bahrain, as part of a broader strategy to position Snoonu as the Group’s primary platform for international market operations and expansion following its majority acquisition. The launch of Snoonu in Kuwait and Bahrain will be executed on arm’s length basis and will be subject to legal formalities and regulatory reviews and approvals as applicable in the relevant jurisdictions.

Under this strategy, Snoonu will progressively assume a lead operational role across the Group’s international markets, beginning in Kuwait and Bahrain, leveraging its advanced technology stack, multi-vertical operating model, and specialized talent base, product, and engineering capabilities to accelerate growth across regional markets.

Snoonu has demonstrated strong capabilities in building and scaling integrated multi-service platforms, and the Group intends to deploy Snoonu as its core international execution engine outside Saudi Arabia, enabling faster rollout of new verticals, stronger operating discipline, and greater platform scalability.

Snoonu will enter Kuwait and Bahrain initially with food delivery, followed by a phased expansion into additional verticals including grocery and other on-demand retail categories. The platform will leverage Jahez Group’s existing merchant relationships, logistics partnerships, and third-party delivery networks in both markets, enabling rapid operating scale while enhancing the breadth of customer offerings.

The Group believes that international markets are best developed through multi-vertical platform specialization that drives execution speed, increases customer frequency, strengthens retention, and expands wallet share, rather than relying on price competition alone. The Group already serves a strong user base in Kuwait and Bahrain through its Jahez platform, and the introduction of Snoonu’s broader multi-vertical capabilities and operating model is expected to deepen engagement and unlock new growth avenues.

Eng. Ghassab Bin Mandeel, CEO of Jahez Group, commented: “Following our acquisition, we see Snoonu not only as a strong platform in Qatar, but as a powerful and scalable international operating platform for the Group. The technology, talent, and multi-vertical execution model they have built are highly scalable and transferable. By placing Snoonu at the center of our international operations, we are accelerating our international strategy with a structure designed for speed, innovation, and sustainable multi-vertical growth.”

Mr. Hamad Al Hajri, International CEO of Jahez Group, added: "Snoonu’s platform was designed from day one to support multi-vertical scale and operational excellence. Launching into Kuwait and Bahrain as part of Jahez Group’s international platform strategy allows us to bring our product capabilities and execution model to new markets, while leveraging the Group’s strong ecosystem and infrastructure in those markets.”

The launches are expected to take place in phases, with pilot operations followed by full commercial rollout. Jahez Group emphasized that Snoonu and Jahez will operate in a complementary manner across markets, with platform specialization and ecosystem integration forming a central pillar of the Group’s long-term regional strategy.