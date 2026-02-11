Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tryano continues to elevate the region’s fashion landscape with the opening of Jacquemus’ first Abu Dhabi boutique at Tryano Yas Mall, the city’s curated destination for luxury fashion.

Jacquemus, the independent French fashion house known for its artistic approach to ready-to-wear and accessories, joins Tryano’s curated portfolio of global fashion houses, reinforcing the destination’s commitment to bringing internationally celebrated brands to the region. The opening reflects Tryano’s vision of creating a space where global creativity meets regional style.

Founded in 2009 in Paris by Simon Porte Jacquemus, the label draws inspiration from French culture and universal gestures of beauty, reflected through refined silhouettes, sculptural accessories and a distinctive Mediterranean spirit.

The new boutique at Tryano offers fashion lovers in the capital direct access to the brand’s latest collections, presenting wardrobe pieces and accessories that blend artistic expression with everyday elegance. Set within Tryano’s experiential environment, the arrival of Jacquemus further strengthens the destination’s role as a hub for global fashion, connecting international design with local relevance.

About Tryano

Tryano is Abu Dhabi’s homegrown destination for curated inspiration, offering over 350 of the world’s most sought-after brands across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and gifting. Nestled in the heart of Yas Mall, Tryano redefines luxury retail through an experiential approach that transforms shopping into a journey of discovery, connection, and delight.

Every corner of Tryano is thoughtfully designed to offer a seamless experience that blends curation, creativity, and hospitality, creating a space where global excellence meets local relevance. From iconic houses such as Dior, Valentino, Fendi, and Versace to emerging designers and exclusive collaborations, Tryano brings together the best of the world, tailored for Abu Dhabi’s discerning clientele.

More than a place to shop, Tryano is the beating heart of its community, a place where people come together to celebrate culture, style, and meaningful experiences. From immersive seasonal campaigns to events that champion creativity and family, each moment at Tryano uplifts, rewards, and inspires one experience at a time.

Part of the Chalhoub Group, Tryano stands as a symbol of modern luxury rooted in emotion, belonging, and local pride. As Abu Dhabi’s loyal customers continue to make it their destination of choice, Tryano remains committed to nurturing the community through exclusive offers, cultural relevance, and experiences that bring beauty, imagination, and connection to life.