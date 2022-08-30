Dubai – Istituto Marangoni, one of the leading fashion and design schools in the world, officially opened its campus at the Dubai International Financial District today. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Italian Consul General in Dubai; Marwa El Ettr, Head of Commercial & Cultural Affairs at Consulate General of Italy in Dubai; Roberto La iacona, School Director - Istituto Marangoni Dubai; Elena Marinoni, Director of Education- Istituto Marangoni Dubai, as well as other representatives from the school academic and management team.

Istituto Marangoni Dubai will offer a range of three-year undergraduate studies including Interior Design, Product Design, Visual Design, Fashion & Accessories Design, Fashion Business and Fashion Styling & Creative Direction, as well as Professional and Short courses covering different aspects of the Fashion and Design industry. Classes for the new students’ intake will commence on September 19th.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our students and to help them transform their talents and passions into a professional career.” said Roberto La iacona, School Director - Istituto Marangoni Dubai.

“Since 1935 Istituto Marangoni’s mission has always been to empower talents. Some of the internationally-recognised and award-winning fashion and design stars, including Domenico Dolce, Franco Moschino, Alessandro Sartori, Rahul Mishra and Rafael Lopez graduated from Istituto Marangoni and we now want to support the growth and development of the UAE fashion, design and creative industry by educating a new generation of local talents.”

Located in Gate 8 at the DIFC, Istituto Marangoni Dubai offers students a contemporary and stylish environment equipped with all the industry- and sector-specific facilities, including drawing and sketching room, pattern & cutting room, fabric library, fashion and design book library and an outdoor terrace. The realization of the 1,050 square metre prestigious campus was directed by the Italian architect Giulio Cappellini who also designed furniture pieces including chairs, tables and sofas used for the school.

With 70% of the academic staff coming from Italy and the others recruited locally, Istituto Marangoni provides students with the innovative “learning by doing” teaching approach that blends the traditional academic studies with the creative and practical activities.

Thanks to its international network of eight established schools in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami, students also have the opportunity to begin their studies in one school, and complete them in another via Cross School Study Options.

Istituto Marangoni

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 in Milan as 'Istituto Artistico dell’Abbigliamento Marangoni’, and has been a top educational choice for creatives in the worlds of fashion, art and design for over 85 years now. With four generations of students from 5 continents, it was the springboard for over 45,000 luxury professionals, including Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran and Nicola Brognano. Istituto Marangoni currently welcomes about 4,700 students from 107 different countries every year in its schools in the world capitals of fashion, art and design, including Milano (School of Fashion and School of Design), Firenze (School of Fashion & Art), Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami.

www.istitutomarangoni.com

