Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, in partnership with Alesayi Holding, a leader in the Saudi Arabian real estate market with a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial units, has announced plans for the opening of a new hotel and residences development, Abraj Omar Hotel & Residences Makkah – MGallery Collection, located in the heart of the Holy City of Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Nestled in the bustling heart of Makkah, this hotel serves as a harmonious urban oasis, paying tribute to Makkah’s celestial heritage while drawing inspiration from the rich symbolism of Islamic gardens. The hotel will provide a sanctuary for serenity, spiritual reflection and rejuvenation. Pilgrims and travelers alike will be invited to immerse themselves in this lush harbor within the city with a unique hotel concept to inspire wonder, encourage spiritual reflection in this sacred location, serving as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness between the material and spiritual.

Every floor of the building will be intricately themed around prominent figures in Islamic history, with the first floor honouring Omar Ibn Al-Khattab (May Allah be pleased with Him), the second Rashidun caliph and one of the ten to whom Jannah was promised. The intention is for the guest to really experience a boutique hotel stay.

Set to open in 2028, Abraj Omar Hotel & Residences Makkah – MGallery Collection is poised to be a storied and sophisticated destination full of luxury, beauty and culture. The project will span across 2,600 square meters, consisting of 276 hotel rooms and 214 branded residences for sale. The building will also include a business center, a bespoke fitness room and spa, variety of restaurants, and playground for children.

The hotel will join the MGallery Collection brand. Established in 2008 the collection of signature, design, and heritage hotels today counts more than 120 luxury boutique hotels around the world. Over the past two years, the brand has been opening and signing multiple hotels annually, with plans to increase its network by 30% by 2030, with 47 hotels currently in development worldwide and 3 others in Saudi Arabia (including the recent signature of MGallery Riyadh).

Commenting on the project announcement, Jean-Baptiste Recher, Regional Vice President Luxury Development, Accor said, “We are proud to announce the signing of this unique project in collaboration with our longstanding partner, Alesayi Group. The hotel and residences will serve as an iconic addition to the MGallery Collection brand's presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, characterised by purposeful architecture and intricate local storytelling through every touchpoint. Our expanding footprint in key cities across the Kingdom continues to grow in line with Vision 2030, with many more of our collection brands set to open in the next five years.”

On his part, Eng. Hany Habashy, Alesayi Holding Group CEO, said that "At Alesayi Holding, we leverage strategic partnerships to achieve excellence. Our collaboration with industry leaders like Accor exemplifies this approach. This commitment to partnering with the best extends across the real estate sector, where we consistently set the highest standards for every project. Abraj Omar is a testament to this strategy, and we believe it will redefine Makkah's hospitality landscape, while contributing to the Vision 2030's Quality of Life Program goals."

As part of a master development agreement, Alesayi Holding Group already has three Accor hotels within their portfolio, namely Adagio Jeddah City Centre, ibis Jeddah City Centre, and ibis Styles Makkah with further plans to develop the ibis and Adagio brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The multi-billion-dollar conglomerate has additional plans to develop several more real estate projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; these projects primarily consist of small, mixed-use master planned developments, many of which feature a hotel component.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,500 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ALESAYI HOLDING

Alesayi Holding was founded in 1945, by the late Omar Kassem Alesayi, with his ambitious vision and insightful experience in the field of trade. Today, the Group's field of work includes various vital sectors in the Kingdom, including engineering and technology, real estate and asset management, trade and retail, electronics, investment, financing, and the services sector. Alesayi Holding has proudly participated in shaping the Kingdom's development through prominent projects and continues to strive for excellence across diverse sectors.

About MGallery Hotel Collection

The MGallery Hotel Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it allowing the guests to live memorable moments.

The MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of the mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.

The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

mgallery.com | all.com | group.accor.com

Contacts media relations

House of Comms

accor@houseofcomms.com