Riyadh, Saudi Arabia- Pfizer Saudi is proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the best places to work in Saudi Arabia for 2024.

The Best Places to Work assessment is one of the world’s most widely used model to understand employee perceptions about their workplace. The certification denotes the voice of employees and demonstrates that the company is an “Employer of Choice.” The coveted certification is awarded to the organizations that have best in the class people practices and provide outstanding employee experiences.

During the assessment, Pfizer Saudi received outstanding scores across several aspects of the workplace, including creating an environment that offers support, hospitality, and sense of pride to all employees.

The certification reaffirms Pfizer Saudi’s commitment to creating an environment where employees can thrive and reach their full potential. The company’s dedication to its workforce is reflected in its core values of courage, joy, excellence, and equity, which serve as a foundation of its culture.

Pfizer Saudi’s Country President, Mohamed Fawzy, said of the certification “Receiving the Best Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year is a moment of pride for Pfizer Saudi. This recognition is a testament of our unwavering commitment towards creating a workplace where our employees can thrive and excel, reaffirming that we are on the right path towards fostering a culture of excellence, innovation and inclusivity. With receiving this certification, it not only validates our efforts but also serves as a motivation for us to continue investing in our people and in creating a workplace that inspires innovation, growth and collaboration where together we will continue our pursuit of breakthroughs that change patients' lives.”

About Pfizer Saudi:

Pfizer is a research based global biopharmaceutical company that engaged in the discovery, development & manufacturing of healthcare products that includes medicines and vaccines to improve patient’s lives. It has been operating in Saudi Arabia since early 1960s. And it has a portfolio in different therapeutic areas include internal medicines, vaccines, oncology, inflammation & Immunology, rare diseases, hospital healthcare, and COVID that aim to provide high quality medicines, promoting health, raising awareness bar of various diseases and therapeutic areas, and providing a preventive solution in partnership with the local government and private healthcare institutions. In October 2011, Pfizer Saudi signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) to set up its first ever manufacturing plant throughout the GCC in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia & kicked off the construction of its new manufacturing plant in February 2013. The full manufacturing & packaging was completed by 2017.

On June 22, 2016, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority issued a “trading license” to Pfizer, making Pfizer the first pharmaceutical multinational companies was awarded such a license.

