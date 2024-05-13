With the aim of scaling knowledge sharing and facilitating mutual growth, His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of the Republic of India in Dubai, paid a visit to Thumbay Medicity (Ajman). The visit aimed to strengthen engagement and establish long-term knowledge-sharing collaborations, particularly in traditional Indian healthcare practices such as Ayurveda and complementary medical systems, benefiting both entities.

The consul general was received by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President – Thumbay Group, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President –Thumbay Healthcare and other senior dignitaries of the management. To begin with, His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan was provided a tour of the facilities, including Gulf Medical University University’s educational and research facilities, Thumbay Rehabilitation Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital and Thumbay University Hospital- to showcase the infrastructure, resources, and capabilities.

Expressing gratitude to Thumbay Group’s leadership for the warm reception, His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan said, “Thumbay Medicity truly stands as a word-class facility, and Dr. Thumbay Moideen's foresight, demonstrated 27 years ago, speaks volumes about his commitment to excellence. It fills me with pride to see an Indian achieve such remarkable success in the UAE, and I commend Dr. Moideen for his invaluable contributions to the community. Our discussions have been incredibly fruitful, with a shared vision of collaborating for the greater good of the community. Dr. Moideen's willingness to extend support to the Indian community and explore avenues for integrating traditional Indian knowledge, particularly in the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) field, within Thumbay Medicity's offerings, is truly commendable.”

He added, “I am optimistic about the possibilities for collaboration and look forward to leveraging Dr. Moideen's expertise in various fields. Overall, it has been a positive start to what I hope will be a long and mutually beneficial partnership.” His Excellency also appreciated Thumbay Group’s efforts to establish a full-fledged Academic Health System; a first in the private sector in the region.

Thanking His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan for the visit, Dr. Thumbay Moideen stated "We are honored by the visit and look forward to shaping a robust partnership that will mutually benefit both our organizations and the overall community. Thumbay Group is committed to elevating standards in healthcare and education, and we have outlined a three-year strategy to significantly expand our offerings and set new benchmarks in these sectors. Our focus remains on creating an environment conducive to learning, innovation, and knowledge exchange, ultimately enhancing the well-being of our communities.”

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, in addition, extended felicitations to His Excellency Satish Kumar, appreciating his valued visit.