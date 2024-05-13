Doha, Qatar: Continuing and Professional Education at UDST held a certificate distribution ceremony for the Public Works Authority’s (Ashghal) staff following the completion of a 14-week training program on Administrative Development. Present at the ceremony were Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Vice President, Academics at UDST, Mr. Hamad Abdulla AlKuwari, Director of CPE, Dr. Abdulla Ali S A Albehaih Assistant HR Manager at Ashghal, as well as, members of the University’s Faculty and staff.

The Continuing and Professional Education Directorate has tailored the training program and courses based on the administrative needs of Ashghal. The program consisted of four modules: workplace professionalism, computer applications, Microsoft Excel and General English. The training provided the staff with theoretical knowledge and applied skills related to communication, business etiquette, time management, customer service, business meetings, office management, relationship building and more.

The program's success is underscored by Ashgal's commitment, now enrolling its fourth cohort with CPE. This year, the curriculum has been enhanced to include vital contemporary themes like emotional intelligence, cyber security, and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “It gives us great pleasure to work with Ashghal on such effective programs. As an applied university, our commitment does not end at graduation; we endeavor to provide organizations and individuals with continuing educational and professional growth opportunities. Our tailored training solutions cater to the diverse developmental needs of professionals in both the public and private sectors, ensuring flexibility and tangible benefits. Finally, we extend our best wishes to all participants, and we hope to see them excel and prosper in their professional careers."

Mr. Hamad Abdulla AlKuwari, Director of Continuing and Professional Education Directorate said: “Today marks a celebration of our fruitful partnership with Ashghal. CPE has equipped Ashghal's administrative staff with essential skills, knowledge, and the capability to apply practical wisdom within their workplace. Through strategic alliances with esteemed educational institutions worldwide, we deliver internationally acclaimed programs, empowering professionals in Qatar to compete on both national and global stages. To our trained professionals, we extend our heartfelt wishes for success and we look forward to future collaboration opportunities."

The CPE Directorate at UDST has become a leader in the provision of customized training solutions in Qatar. It continues to forge relationships with various international educational partners to provide globally recognized programs to the Qatari market further supporting its mission as well as UDST’s overall vision.

-Ends-

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube