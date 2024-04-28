Jeddah - Blue Reef Diver, a leading diving center based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the highly coveted PADI EMEA Gold Professional Development Excellence Award for 2024.

As the sole recipient of the gold center status in Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia, and one of only 22 establishments across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to be honored with this recognition, this achievement reflects Blue Reef Diver's steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professional development and exceptional diving education and experiences.

“With a legacy of four decades, this latest certification is a testament to Blue Reef Diver’s commitment to excellence across each of its training sessions and diving expeditions without exception. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our exceptional team and elite diving instructors, whose unparalleled expertise and relentless dedication have been crucial in achieving this honor,” said Eman Alghamdi, Business Development Advisor.

“With this latest global recognition, we look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers across our centers and expeditions,” Eman Alghamdi added.

Since its establishment in 1984, Blue Reef Diver has been accredited by PADI and has grown a dedicated membership base. To date, the center has proudly graduated over 2,000 trainees and certified 800 diving instructors. Furthermore, more than 11,800 diving enthusiasts have trained at Blue Reef Diver, which has also successfully conducted over 1,950 boat trips for fishing and diving activities.

Over the years, the center has been recognized multiple times for its excellence, receiving multiple PADI awards for its outstanding service and achievements, including the award for outstanding achievements in PADI Diving Training presented by PADI EMEA in 2016, and the award for 30 years of outstanding service in Saudi Arabia in 2014 presented by PADI Worldwide.

The recognition of Blue Reef Diver by PADI underscores not only the excellence of the diving center itself but also the burgeoning potential of Saudi Arabia as a leading destination for leisure and tourism. This growth is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify its economy and develop public service sectors such as tourism, recreation, and sports. The vision places a significant emphasis on harnessing the natural beauty and unique environments of Saudi Arabia, including the Red Sea's rich marine life and pristine dive sites, to attract tourists from around the globe.

Blue Reef Diver, in line with Vision 2030, is also firmly committed to environmental conservation, and regularly conducts bleach clean-ups in partnership with the government and private sectors.

About Blue Reef Diver

Blue Reef Diver, established in 1984 by a group of Saudi diving enthusiasts based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is a premier diving center renowned for its excellence in diving training and marine conservation. With over four decades of PADI membership, Blue Reef Diver has a long-standing history of professional excellence and commitment to the diving community. The center has been the recipient of numerous PADI awards at both the national and international levels, underscoring its status as a leader in diving education and a pivotal contributor to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for leisure and tourism. Blue Reef Diver not only offers world-class training and diving experiences but also actively participates in local initiatives for environmental conservation and promotes marine education through its successful scuba programs and beach clean-up activities.