Cairo, Egypt: Orange Egypt, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services, and Huawei, the leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, announced a strategic partnership to launch Huawei Cloud services for the first time in the Egyptian market.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Egyptian technology sector and underscores Orange's commitment to driving digital transformation by offering cutting-edge cloud computing solutions to businesses and individuals in Egypt through collaborations with global industry leaders.

Through the partnership, Huawei Cloud will provide a comprehensive range of cloud computing services, such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS), to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes and industries, and empowering the organizations to have a smart, secure, and innovative infrastructure and cloud services.

The partnership also demonstrates that Orange will provide and operate integrated services in the cloud computing sector and data centers, which will contribute to providing customers with professional services through Huawei Cloud platforms and Orange Business Cloud. Additionally, this partnership strengthens Orange's technology capabilities in the field of data center services which has become Egypt’s leader, following the inauguration of the tech giant's data center in the New Administrative Capital.

The deployment of this partnership underscores Orange's strategy to provide a larger number of cloud computing services in the Egyptian market, following the regulations and standards governing the uses of cloud computing in various fields, on top of which is the local sovereignty of data within Egypt.

In this context, Mr. Hesham Mahran, Chief Business Officer at Orange Egypt , said: "Orange's latest partnership with Huawei comes in line with the renewal of the current agreement between the two parties in providing Orange Business Cloud solutions, which has been a great success in the market where Orange Egypt was awarded” the Best Regional Cloud Services Provider Award for 2022.”

Orange Solutions have proudly helped many government institutions, international and local companies in their digital transformation journey and optimally employ and manage IT resources, which contributed to strengthen our position in the Egyptian market, as a leading provider of advanced and integrated technology services." Mr. Mahran added.

Mr. Mohamed Youssef, Key Account Executive at Huawei, said: "We are proud of our strategic partnership with Orange to launch the cloud services. This long-standing partnership with Orange, comes after the two companies have achieved several successful projects in Egypt spanning more than 20 years.”

“We look forward to Huawei Cloud revolutionizing Orange's efforts in digital transformation through our latest technologies and global expertise, it will also significantly support our strategic direction in fostering cloud growth opportunities in Egypt." Mr. Mohamed Youssef added.