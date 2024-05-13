UAE, Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, through its event arm Capital Events, has announced a strategic partnership with MATTER, the global Think Tank and the parent company of PUZZLE X, the world famous event for exponential technologies and deep science, to explore new avenues for harnessing the transformative potential of deep science and exponential technologies in the region and globally.

The partnership is supported by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi based investment and holding company committed to identifying compelling opportunities that accelerate Abu Dhabi's transformation into a knowledge based economy.

This milestone strategic partnership has been launched to accentuate the role of exponential technologies that are transforming our future today and supporting Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in integrated and sustainable innovation. The agreement will introduce a world-class novel methodology to develop an ecosystem-building engine that will drive regional and global progress through use of exponential technologies for the prosperity of citizens, cities, industries, and societies.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group said: This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the region's technological evolution, as it will spotlight cutting-edge innovations shaping our future. By fostering collaboration, creativity, and progress among the greatest minds internationally and locally, this initiative will drive advancements in environmental, health, and societal technologies in line with our wise leaderships vision. The strategic collaboration with MATTER underscores ADNEC Group's commitment to fostering growth, driving innovation and localising knowledge. Together, we are dedicated to innovation, sustainable development, and finding solutions to the most pressing global challenges.

Zina Jarrahi Cinker, the Director General of MATTER said: “As we enter the age of exponential technologies, it is paramount that we build strong partnerships that enable us to innovate on a global scale, connecting the realms of science, technology, industry, government, investment and igniting opportunities for exponential growth and impact. We at MATTER are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with ADNEC Group, marking our entry into the vibrant Middle East region. Building upon our successes in Europe and North America, we look forward to this landmark collaboration to shape a future defined by innovation, progress, and shared prosperity.”

Darren Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Events commented: We are delighted to create an exciting opportunity to witness firsthand the transformative power of exponential technology and its profound impact on our region's growth and development. We take great pride in bringing a world-class initiative that showcases the innovative strides being made and fostering a platform for impactful dialogue and progress between the greatest minds in exponential technology.

