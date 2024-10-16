More than 500 experts have gathered in Dubai for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils (GFC) amid a rapidly shifting global landscape of geopolitical tensions, climate emergency and economic inequality.

Members of the Forum’s GFC multistakeholder knowledge network will tackle the world’s most pressing challenges, share innovative insights and fast-track solutions aimed at driving positive global change.

The meeting from October 15 to 17 will provide a crucial space for collaborative, innovative thinking. The GFC network, representing 80 countries and diverse sectors and disciplines, is uniquely positioned to break down silos, foster cross-sector dialogue and build the multisectoral partnerships needed to sustainably address the complex issues facing the world.

Knowledge and innovation

“In today’s intelligent age, where knowledge and innovation are the most valuable currencies, the Global Future Councils provide an essential platform for the world’s top thinkers to converge and address the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum.

“As we face unprecedented risks, from geopolitical tensions to climate change, the insights generated from this meeting will be essential in strengthening global cooperation and fostering the long-term resilience needed to meet these complex crises.”

Key themes of the meeting programme will include inclusive growth, climate action and the energy transition, and rebuilding trust for global collaboration.

Over 13 sessions will be livestreamed here to share insights with the media and the public. The opening press conference will be streamed on October 16, at 11:30 (GST) and will feature Mirek Dušek, Managing Director, World Economic Forum; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, United Arab Emirates; and Lauren Woodman, Co-Chair, Global Future Council on Data Equity & AI Governance.

Shared vision

“The Global Future Councils encapsulate the shared vision of the UAE and the World Economic Forum to provide a platform for international partnerships that shape the future,” said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, UAE and Co-Chair of Global Future Councils.

“It is a venture based on a common understanding that the world needs to drive innovation, sustainable development, enhance future readiness, and invest in minds, talents, expertise and innovators to unlock opportunities and accelerate progress.”

"As we stand at the crossroads of global challenges, rapid technological advancements and economic and social transformation, the only way forward is through collective action,” said Mirek Dušek, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. "The Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils serves as a unique platform for visionary thought leaders to converge, innovate, and create sustainable, collaborative solutions to navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving world."

The World Economic Forum’s network of Global Future Councils is a multistakeholder, interdisciplinary insights network designed to address critical global challenges through transformative ideas. It consists of 30 councils made up of experts across business, government, academia and civil society, from more than 80 countries, who are nominated for two-year terms.

The insights generated by the GFCs throughout the year provide essential contributions to the Forum’s broader mission of fostering innovative, cross-sector partnerships to address complex global challenges. The outcomes of this meeting will inform the Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos and the ongoing, year-round work of the Forum’s 10 Centres.--TradeArabia News Service

