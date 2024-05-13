Abu Dhabi: - Visionize Technology, the multi-technology solutions provider, has further refined its venture into algorithmic trading utilizing its own proprietary funds for high frequency algorithmic trading mechanisms across a spectrum of financial instruments within the global financial markets, including a hedged portfolio of commodities, stocks, and indices.

At the heart of Visionize's algorithmic trading division lies a fusion of advanced data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. These state-of-the-art technologies empower the company to make informed, data-driven investment decisions, positioning it as a formidable player in the financial landscape. Leveraging cutting-edge trading strategies, Visionize is poised to deliver impressive annual profits by the end of 2024, with projected returns ranging between 40% to 50%.

Mazen Chedid, Founder, and CEO of Visionize Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's foray into algorithmic trading, stating, "Our leap into algorithmic trading signifies our unwavering commitment to innovation and exploration. Establishing a dedicated trading department is not only a significant milestone but also an essential and unique move in our industry. By leveraging our proprietary capital combined with our own trading algorithms, we not only showcase our confidence in our strategies but also reaffirm our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement."

Unlike human traders who may be susceptible to emotional biases and fatigue, Visionize's algorithms operate with relentless precision and consistency. These algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, identify patterns, and execute trades at lightning speed, giving Visionize a competitive edge in rapidly changing market conditions. By removing human emotions from the trading equation, Visionize can make objective, data-driven decisions, leading to more efficient and profitable trading outcomes.

With this strategic expansion and entry into algorithmic trading, Visionize Technology continues to demonstrate its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation across diverse sectors, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in technology-driven solutions.

Additionally, Visionize Technology remains steadfast in its commitment to revolutionizing the hospitality sector. The company continues to innovate and develop cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry. From guest experience enhancements to operational efficiency improvements, Visionize is dedicated to providing comprehensive and forward-thinking solutions to its hospitality clients. While expanding its horizons into algorithmic trading marks a significant diversification, Visionize Technology remains deeply rooted in its mission to drive innovation across multiple sectors, solidifying its position in technology-driven solutions.

Charting a Course for the Future:

With a proven history of success and a steadfast dedication to pioneering technology, Visionize Technology is primed for further advancements in the years ahead. Committed to redefining standards and revolutionizing sectors, the company continues to forge ahead, delivering unmatched solutions to its clientele while setting new benchmarks for excellence in both technology and hospitality sectors.

About Visionize Technology

Built with the latest tech stacks and artificial intelligence, Visionize Technology tailors its services to the hospitality sector, by implementing systems that automate hotel operation tasks to allow cost saving and ease of operations within the human taskforce. Additionally, Visionize combines this with one of the most seamless guest user interfaces. With a fast-growing portfolio of properties around the GCC and neighboring regions, Visionize aims to accelerate the growth of its services to cover international properties within the next 20 months.

