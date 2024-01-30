Dubai, UAE: Pakistan's premier real estate developer, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), is set to make a significant mark on the International Property Show (IPS) 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 27-29, 2024. The Pakistan Pavilion, featuring DHA, will present a unique opportunity for international investors to explore the diverse and lucrative real estate offerings in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s real estate market is poised to reach a staggering value of US$2.11 trillion in 2024, according to Statisa, with residential real estate taking the lead at a projected market volume of US$1.49 trillion. Anticipating an annual growth rate of 7.04% from 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to expand even further, reaching an impressive volume of US$2.77 trillion by 2028. This sustained growth underscores the resilience and continuous expansion of the Pakistani real estate industry.

To represent Pakistan at IPS 2024, DHA, administered by the Pakistan Army, will lead the charge for real estate developers. DHA oversees housing and municipal services for Defence neighbourhoods nationwide and is the first largest residential community in Pakistan. It has earned a reputation for providing high-quality living spaces and exceptional amenities.

Nine localities under the DHA umbrella will be prominently featured in the Pakistan pavilion at IPS 2024, offering a comprehensive overview of the diverse real estate landscape in the country, including: DHA Lahore, DHA Multan, DHA City, DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi, DHA Peshawar, DHA Karachi, DHA Gujranwala, DHA Quetta, DHA Bahawalpur.

Investors attending IPS 2024 can explore a range of property options, including residential, commercial, and investment properties. According to Rana Aqeel, CEO of Incredible ideas, “DHA's commitment to quality and excellence ensures that investing in DHA properties provides low entry prices and high returns, making it an attractive choice for those seeking profitable real estate opportunities.”

Foreign investors looking to capitalize on the thriving real estate market in Pakistan will find the Pakistan Pavilion an invaluable resource. While foreigners can purchase property in Pakistan, it's essential to note that specific limitations and requirements apply. The DHA area, with its recent exponential growth, stands out as an ideal location for those interested in residential property.

In collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, IPS 2024 has become a global platform, ensuring diverse and enriching experiences for attendees, fostering international collaborations and showcasing a global perspective on real estate and investment opportunities.

IPS 2024, celebrating its 20th anniversary, introduces an extensive range of events under its 11 main activities. These include the IPS Exhibition, IPS Conference, IPS Oscars, IPS Future Cities, IPS Connect, IPS Finance, IPS Women, IPS Youth, IPS Studio, IPS PropTech, and IPS Design, organized throughout the year. This multifaceted approach emphasizes the continuous commitment to promoting innovation, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities within the real estate sector.

For more information on DHA and the investment potential in Pakistan's real estate market, visit the Pakistan Pavilion at IPS 2024.

To exhibit/register for IPS 2024, please visit: www.ipscongress.com