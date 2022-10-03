Abu Dhabi – Business Intelligence (BI) Software and Innovative Investment Management solution company Investera, announces its participation in the 2022 edition of Fintech Surge, where it will demonstrate its solutions to address the challenges facing companies, individuals, and start-ups, providing them with smart solutions, using AI-based technology.

Investera’s presence at Fintech Surge will enable the visitors to experience real FinTech solutions from the comfort of the booth stand, through a face-to-face demonstration of Investera’s products. Investera platform aims to ease the investment journey from all perspectives, providing effortless and seamless features for the software users across different market segments, whether they are start-up companies, family office representatives, high net worth individuals (UHNWIs), and even opportunity seekers. Investera will introduce to its visitors the digital future of products: Investera Pro and Investera Plus. Both products share their visionary core values of the digital Fintech revolution of today’s time, through developing integrated software using AI technologies, blockchain, and the Internet of Things.

Visitors to Investera will be privileged to engage with Fintech Advisors from the fintech team. They will benefit from learning about the different product features, and closely discovering who can benefit from such solutions. Investera offers two different fintech solutions, each is aimed to bring a reliable and efficient investment or investment management journey for its users, ensuring every phase of investment is enhanced, starting from market research, to managing funds. Furthermore, Investera Pro focuses on offering smart solutions aiming to serve today’s investors, with their intense need for a well-designed tool to blend well with the market. This tool was designed to custom fit every customer's needs, whether they are trying to manage their internal business processes, manage funds, or monitor cash flow. Investera Pro can also integrate with other financial systems such as Sage, Oracle and many others, which can ease management process tasks with just a click of a button.

“We at Investera, strongly believe that technology has greatly impacted the direction of investments today, taking the management style and handling of wealth to a different level. Nowadays, managing wealth and investments has a different approach from the past. New forms of investments and asset classes are also formed, many firms invest in blockchain technology, for example, owning different assets from Bitcoins, to NFTs, to many other tech-based investments, therefore a need for a smart system to handle such assets is crucial.”, Said Mahmoud Sulaiman, Director of Investera.

Investera visitors at Fintech Surge at GITEX 2022 can also learn about the tremendous advantages that Investera Plus offers. Investera Plus is a leading research platform that showcases company insights from early-stage start-ups to publicly listed companies. This platform will allow its users to gain full data on public and private companies, with a suite of financial intelligence features. The system enables users to network with over 3000+ investors, ease the due diligence process, and discover new opportunities in the market with start-ups, companies, investors, as well as trending events happening in the region and worldwide. Investera has also successfully expanded with Investera Plus to Africa and introduced tailored African platform “Investera Plus Africa". This platform will help the African market to bridge the gap from within, easing the road to growth for start-ups and rising initiatives, using the smart tech-based solutions that the software seamlessly offers.

Fintech Surge, is one of the region’s most famous Tech events, showcasing the era’s advanced technologies in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain technology, Cyber security, and Edge Computing, bringing over 100,000 visitors from around 140+ countries together. Investera will thoroughly line with the interests of the exhibition’s visitors, and open the doors to startups, and region’s leading investors to save time, and size every business opportunity. Being a Fintech transformation company, Investera will welcome its visitors at Za’abeel Hall 5, stand no. Z5-J90. Investera has a customized option for every investor and opportunity seeker out there!

About Investera

Investera Business Solutions is a fintech solution organization dedicated to the advancement of financial services through information technology and data science. Our business applications help its users identify opportunities and optimize investments through customizable and reliable ERP systems and market data services. We deliver reliable and smart solutions that enable investors to make critical decisions based on a solid foundation. Business applications are now more important than ever, Introducing: Investera Pro & Investera+.

