Bahrain - Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Sunrise Produce (“Sunrise,” or “the Company”), a leading specialty distributor of high-quality fresh produce and gourmet products in the United States.

Founded in 1991, and headquartered in Fullerton, California, Sunrise is well-positioned as a critical link between suppliers and customers, sourcing a wide range of the freshest high-quality produce and gourmet products from over 400 suppliers and distributing to ~2,000 customers across a variety of sectors, such as food services, education, healthcare and retail. Following this transaction, Investcorp will partner with Sunrise to further accelerate the Company’s growth potential both organically and inorganically through add-on acquisitions.

Sunrise is led by President and Chief Executive Officer David Sapia, an industry veteran with over 35 years of food distribution industry experience. Mr. Sapia joined Sunrise in 1998 and led significant expansion and revenue growth across various sectors with both new and existing customers. Mr. Sapia remains a significant shareholder in the Company.

“Our latest acquisition of Sunrise Produce continues our philosophy of supporting innovative and sustainable businesses in seeking to realize their ambitions and potential industry-leading growth. Taking a majority stake in Sunrise Produce continues our successful history of investment in the specialty distribution space.” Tarek AlMahjoub, Head of UAE and Oman for Investcorp’s Private Wealth

“Fresh produce distribution in the US is a highly fragmented, $70 billion market that has consistently shown resilience throughout economic cycles,” said Ali Alrahma, Private Equity Specialist for Investcorp’s Private Wealth. “David and the Sunrise team have built a special, passionate culture that consistently delivers outstanding service to its customers. Their model and disciplined approach has propelled them to exceptional, industry-leading growth. We look forward to our partnership and to helping the Company accelerate its growth through both geographic expansion and accretive add-on acquisitions.”

Investcorp has a long history of investing in, creating and realizing value from value-added specialty distributors across various end-markets, with notable recent portfolio investments including Fortune International, S&S Truck Parts, KSI Auto Parts, Arrowhead Engineered Products and Berlin Packaging.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/.

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2022, Investcorp Group had US $42.7 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 480 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Sunrise Produce

Sunrise Produce is recognized as a leading specialty distributors of fresh produce and gourmet products in the United States, providing customers across the specialty and white tablecloth restaurant and resort, education, healthcare and retail sectors with the freshest produce and perishable foods available. For more than three decades, Sunrise Produce has fostered lasting relationships with the most reputable growers in the industry, ranging from wholesale commodity growers, organic growers, and local family farmers supporting local sustainable growth. Through deep industry knowledge, a passionate work ethic and customized approach, Sunrise Produce delivers a diversified product offering with the strongest levels of quality, service and value to its customers.

