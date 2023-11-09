Reimagining community living with world-class infrastructure, green spaces, and amenities that specifically cater towards family lifestyles

Dubai: Citi Developers, a global master developer with a legacy of over a decade of trust and quality is bringing their industry expertise to the UAE. Their visionary approach in the Emirates aims to remain true to its global standard, thereby reshaping the property landscape and enriching communities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With an impressive track record of developing over 450 Million square feet of prime real estate, building over 350,000 homes, and serving a network of 500,000 esteemed clients across the globe, Citi Developers have solidified its position as a master developer that has a keen eye for community living. Through its meticulously planned and impeccably executed projects, the company continues to redefine the benchmarks of innovative and modern lifestyle for families.

"We at Citi Developers, have made our mark across continents, by fusing luxury with innovation and sophistication, while transforming community living in some of the most beautiful cities in the world. Our leadership team embodies a wealth of industry expertise and insights on community living that we are now thrilled to extend to the UAE. Our vision in the vibrant landscape of the UAE is to develop exceptional living experiences for esteemed residents and investors, bring them quality, liveability, reliability and innovation,” said Malik Taha, Managing Director of Citi Developers.

Citi Developers' foray into the UAE market marks the beginning of a groundbreaking journey, with the first project to be unveiled in Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai serving as the launchpad for their transformative ventures. Building on this momentum, the company is set to unveil projects in popular communities and neighbourhoods of Dubai, including Maritime and Majan.

"We believe in constant evolution and innovation, which brings us to the UAE, unveiling a new chapter in our legacy across continents. In the UAE, we are committed to fostering communities that reflect our understanding of the diverse needs of our global clientele. Each project undertaken by Citi Developers embodies our dedication to surpassing expectations and delivering unparalleled lifestyle amenities in the international standards of global living,” added Taha.

Dubai’s real estate market is flourishing, with the residential sector experiencing significant growth. In Q2 of 2023, we saw over 30,000 property transactions valued at AED 91 billion marking a record-breaking quarter. This driven by strong demand for apartments and off-plan villas is expected to keep building the prime and ultra-prime segments – attracting investors and positioning Dubai among the world’s top luxury residential markets. With its affordability, diverse offerings, and safe-haven status, Dubai offers an enticing prospect for investors seeking high returns in a dynamic market.

As Citi Developers embarks on this new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to building the trust they are known for in other markets, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional living experiences that resonate with its discerning clientele.

