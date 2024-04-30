Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has announced that it has achieved a major milestone in Abu Dhabi's real estate market with the handover of 44 residential units at the Nad Al Dhabi village - located within its AED15 billion ($4.1 billion) mega island development - to the first batch of homeowners.

Nad Al Dhabi is one of six villages located within Jubail Island, offering residents access to a range of well-curated amenities and residential options. This village will see the addition of a community centre and dedicated mosque during the fourth quarter of this year.

The community centre will include a majlis, a leisure pool, a gym, a room for fitness classes, a multi-purpose community space, an indoor kid’s playroom, a kid’s pool, a kid’s playground, several sports courts, and retail areas to cater for all needs of the village.

On the handover milestone, JIIC said it marks a significant achievement for the island’s construction, signalling LEAD Real Estate Developer’s commitment to timely delivery and completion of what is set to be the region’s premier community.

As part of the overall project delivery, LEAD Development will continue to handover units to homeowners on a monthly basis, following a strategically planned phased approach.

This ensures that homeowners receive personalised care and attention, guarantees efficiency, and allows for a smooth move-in process, it stated.

JIIC Corporate Director Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi said: "We are excited to be reaching a key milestone in the journey of Jubail Island’s development, which showcases our ongoing dedication to achieving targets and delivery timelines."

"Our team worked tirelessly, along with the consultants and contractors, to meticulously complete construction works across the island, adhering to the highest quality standards. We are confident that the units will reflect our commitment to excellence and will meet homeowners’ expectations," he noted.

Al Shamsi expressed pride in contributing to the realisation of Abu Dhabi’s urban plan by providing a tangible example of how visionary planning translates into exceptional living experiences for residents of the island.

"Jubail Island redefines ultra luxury living and contributes to the Emirate’s ever-evolving real estate landscape, solidifying its position as an ideal choice for living and investment and a gateway to an exceptional lifestyle. With homeowners recognising the island's unique value proposition, we were able to sell all the residential units offered on the island," he added.

Jubail Island offers a wide range of options for homeowners and investors to choose from, including plots, mansions, villas, townhouses, and apartments, all set within a natural ecosystem of mangrove waterways.

The infrastructure itself is built to preserve the ground for invasive greenery, while environmental management systems are in place to safeguard the natural elements, bringing eco-conscious design to the forefront of the project’s development.

LEAD Development successfully began handing over land plot title deeds to owners in the first quarter of 2023. Many have already begun construction of their waterfront villas. Infrastructure work on the island has also been completed during the year 2023.

"The handover is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Jubail Island, as we have recently unveiled Bada Al Jubail, an exclusive waterfront hideaway with a limited number of mansions set to be the most prestigious residential properties in Abu Dhabi," stated Al Shamsi.-TradeArabia News Service

