The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has successfully completed connecting the fiber optic network throughout Al Rusayl Industrial City in cooperation with Omantel. This project marks a significant step towards transforming the industrial city into a smart hub, boosting telecom infrastructure, encouraging industrial progress, and reinforcing sustainability efforts. The project included connecting all phases of the industrial city, including the logistics area, to the fiber optic network within the specified time frame and according to the planned schedule. This will enhance communication and interaction among the companies investing in the industrial city, contribute to attracting new investments, and spur economic growth.