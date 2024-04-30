Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Infobip, a global cloud communication platform, has launched its first data center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This step emphasizes Infobip's commitment to facilitating seamless digital interactions between businesses and their customers across preferred communication channels, in line with the ongoing digital transformation in KSA and the region.

Infobip's robust platform and infrastructure will empower businesses in KSA to engage with their customers at every touchpoint of their journey, delivering large volumes of digital interactions at high speed with low-latency and best-in-class delivery rates.

The data center, collocated at local provider, will host and process data within the country, in line with international data security standards (such as ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018). Infobip's local data center in KSA will offer scalability and reliability to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

The establishment of Infobip’s first local data center in KSA ensures maximum data security for businesses. It also supports the digital innovation capabilities of local businesses and public sector enterprises in the market.

“We are inspired by the ever-changing customer preferences and driven by the desire to elevate experiences for businesses and their customers globally,” said Amsal Kapetanović, Country Manager KSA. “The launch of our data center in KSA marks a significant milestone in our journey towards democratizing global communications and digital interactions, enabling businesses to transform their customer relationships and increase loyalty.”

Ante Pamuković, President International Revenue at Infobip, said: “Our investment in the Data Center underscores our dedication to the KSA market and our commitment to prioritizing data security.

KSA businesses now have access to our extensive portfolio of customer engaging channels and solutions, empowering them to elevate their digital interactions and drive business growth“.

Infobip offers a range of services in KSA, including: SaaS (Software as a Service), CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service), CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service), and Voice solutions.

Infobip’s latest messaging trends report indicates a 40% increase in interactions over the WhatsApp Business Platform in KSA, underscoring its position as the preferred channel among customers. Moreover, Infobip has witnessed a 50% growth in interactions within the retail and e-commerce industry and 30% increase in interactions within the finance industry in KSA.

About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey. With over a decade of industry expertise, Infobip provides a comprehensive suite of communication solutions, including messaging, voice, and chat apps, as well as omnichannel contact center solutions, customer engagement tools, and enterprise-grade APIs. Trusted by over 8000 clients worldwide, including leading brands and enterprises, Infobip empowers businesses to engage with their customers seamlessly, drive growth, and transform customer relationships.

